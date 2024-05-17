Turkish court hands down heavy sentences against pro-Kurdish politicians

A Turkish court on Thursday handed down heavy prison sentences to 24 pro-Kurdish politicians after finding them guilty of multiple crimes linked to deadly street protests a decade ago.
In a case that human rights advocates called a trial aimed at silencing opposition in Turkey, the court in suburban Ankara handed down sentences ranging from nine to nearly 43 years.
Former presidential candidate Selahattin Demirta, imprisoned for his political speeches since 2016 despite an order from the European Court of Human Rights ordering his release, was given the longest sentence of 42 and a half years for terrorism-related charges. In total, 11 people were convicted. acquitted by the court.
The case dates back to 2014, when the People's Democratic Party, or HDP, whose supporters are predominantly Kurdish, called on the government to help the largely Kurdish Syrian town of Kobani defend itself against the jihadist group's siege Isis.
Thousands of people then took to the streets across Turkey and 37 people were killed in clashes with police during three days of rioting.
The trial was seen as part of Turkey's crackdown on the Kurdish political movement after the 2015 collapse of a peace process involving President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's government and the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. Thousands of Kurdish activists have been imprisoned.
Erdoan called the HDP the political wing of the PKK, an armed group listed as a terrorist organization by the US, UK and EU after waging a four-decade insurgency in southeastern Turkey, mainly Kurdish, at the cost of tens of thousands of deaths. lives.
Prosecutors in the trial accused the HDP of orchestrating the 2014 protests on orders from the PKK.
PKK fighting in Turkey has largely ceased in recent years, although it claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Ankara in 2023. The Turkish military regularly targets the group and its affiliates in northern Iraq and of Syria.
The HDP and its successor party, the People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) party, categorically deny any links with the PKK and have called for a negotiated end to the conflict. DEM is the third political party in the Turkish parliament.
Tlay Hatmoullar Oru, co-chair of the DEM, accused the court of acting on behalf of Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development party and its far-right partner.
Emma Sinclair-Webb, Turkey director of Human Rights Watch, said the prosecution of elected officials and HDP leaders had deprived millions of voters of their democratic representation and violated the right to political speech.
She added: This is a political trial… The justice system is being used as a brutal stick against opposition voices in Turkey.
As long as this continues, there can be no credible discourse on easing or improving the general rights environment.
Demirta, who was co-chair of the HDP in 2014, was convicted of crimes including undermining state unity and terrorist propaganda.
Other culprits included Ahmet Trk, the 81-year-old mayor of the city of Mardin, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for membership in a terrorist organization.
Figen Yksekda, former president of the HDP, was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.
A DEM official said everyone found guilty would appeal. Many are already in prison following separate trials, while a handful have been released pending appeal or time served in pre-trial detention.