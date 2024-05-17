Turkish court hands down heavy sentences against pro-Kurdish politicians





Unlock Editors Digest for free Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

A Turkish court on Thursday handed down heavy prison sentences to 24 pro-Kurdish politicians after finding them guilty of multiple crimes linked to deadly street protests a decade ago. In a case that human rights advocates called a trial aimed at silencing opposition in Turkey, the court in suburban Ankara handed down sentences ranging from nine to nearly 43 years. Former presidential candidate Selahattin Demirta, imprisoned for his political speeches since 2016 despite an order from the European Court of Human Rights ordering his release, was given the longest sentence of 42 and a half years for terrorism-related charges. In total, 11 people were convicted. acquitted by the court. The case dates back to 2014, when the People's Democratic Party, or HDP, whose supporters are predominantly Kurdish, called on the government to help the largely Kurdish Syrian town of Kobani defend itself against the jihadist group's siege Isis. Thousands of people then took to the streets across Turkey and 37 people were killed in clashes with police during three days of rioting. The trial was seen as part of Turkey's crackdown on the Kurdish political movement after the 2015 collapse of a peace process involving President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's government and the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. Thousands of Kurdish activists have been imprisoned. Erdoan called the HDP the political wing of the PKK, an armed group listed as a terrorist organization by the US, UK and EU after waging a four-decade insurgency in southeastern Turkey, mainly Kurdish, at the cost of tens of thousands of deaths. lives. Prosecutors in the trial accused the HDP of orchestrating the 2014 protests on orders from the PKK. PKK fighting in Turkey has largely ceased in recent years, although it claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Ankara in 2023. The Turkish military regularly targets the group and its affiliates in northern Iraq and of Syria. The HDP and its successor party, the People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) party, categorically deny any links with the PKK and have called for a negotiated end to the conflict. DEM is the third political party in the Turkish parliament. Tlay Hatmoullar Oru, co-chair of the DEM, accused the court of acting on behalf of Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development party and its far-right partner. Emma Sinclair-Webb, Turkey director of Human Rights Watch, said the prosecution of elected officials and HDP leaders had deprived millions of voters of their democratic representation and violated the right to political speech. She added: This is a political trial… The justice system is being used as a brutal stick against opposition voices in Turkey. As long as this continues, there can be no credible discourse on easing or improving the general rights environment. Demirta, who was co-chair of the HDP in 2014, was convicted of crimes including undermining state unity and terrorist propaganda. Other culprits included Ahmet Trk, the 81-year-old mayor of the city of Mardin, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for membership in a terrorist organization. Figen Yksekda, former president of the HDP, was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison. A DEM official said everyone found guilty would appeal. Many are already in prison following separate trials, while a handful have been released pending appeal or time served in pre-trial detention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/85c9e465-a9ae-4e8d-901c-2ec4333fd9f1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos