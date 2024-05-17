Trump says there's a 'good chance' he'll announce VP pick at GOP convention in July





Former President Trump said there was a “good chance” he would announce his running mate at the Republican National Convention in July.

“What are the chances that you will announce your choice for vice president in Milwaukee at the convention? » Charles Benson of Scripps News asked Trump in an interview published Thursday.

“It's probably a pretty good chance, I'd say. I'm not saying everything is 100%, but you get pretty close. I’ll do it in Milwaukee, we’ll – we’ll have a good time,” Trump said.

Now that Trump is the party's presumptive nominee, speculation is intensifying over which GOP name he will choose to be the vice presidential nominee on his slate. Several figures who ran against Trump in the party's presidential primary this year — such as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) — have been proposed for the role.

Others rumored to be on the shortlist include Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), and Sens. JD Vance (R-Ohio) and Marco Rubio (R- Fla.). South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was once considered a leading contender, but her chances of winning a spot on Trump's ticket are now considered to be over after an anecdote from her next book sparked controversy.

Mike Pence, who served as Trump's vice president during his first term in the Oval Office, ran against Trump this cycle and said he wouldn't support his former boss for four years.

The Republican National Committee is hosting this year's GOP convention in Milwaukee in mid-July.

“We’re bringing the convention to Milwaukee. It’s really an important state for us. Wisconsin has to be won by us,” Trump told Scripps News.

