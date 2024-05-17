Traffic alert in Mumbai! Diverted vehicle movement for Prime Minister Modi's Jahir Sabha at Shivaji Park today. Details here





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others are expected to participate. Mumbai Police has declared no parking zones in several areas for the Jahir Sabha event. Apart from the political event, an IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will also take place today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Therefore, police officials said that traffic jams are expected on various highways. Due to a public meeting at Shivaji Park, Dadar and Fataka Ground, BKC alongside an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium, traffic jams are expected at Marine Drive, Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH),' Police of Mumbai traffic wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The police also advised travelers planning to travel by plane or in the process of planning their trip in advance and avoiding inconveniences in order to reach their destination on time. No parking in these areas – SVS route from Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction – Entire Keluskar road south and north in Shivaji Park -Dadasaheb Rege Marg – All MB Raut Marg, Pandurang Naik Marg (road no. 5) -The lieutenant. Dilip Gupta Marg – from gate no. 4 to Shitaladevi road – NC Kelkar Road from Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction. – TH Kataria Road – from Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction to Mahim – Thadani Road from Poddar Hospital junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk – LJ Road – from Gadkari Junction in Dadar to Hotel Shobha in Mahim – Tilak Road – from Kotwal Garden Circle in Dadar to RA Kidwai Marg in Matunga East – Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road, from Sea Link Road to JK Kapur Chowk to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk – Dr Annie Besant Road, from Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr Narayan Hardikar Junction. – Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road (BA) – from Maheshwari circle to Kohinoor junction Parking spaces for people attending Jahir Sabha – Bus parking throughout Reti Bandar, Mahim Junction – All RAK Road Number 4 from Arora Junction, Lijjat Papad Junction to AIDS Hospital – The entire Senapati Bapat Marg, from Mahim railway station to Tilak bridge – The entire Nathalal Parikh road, from Saint-Joseph school to Khalsa College in Matunga – Lady Jahagir Road, Ruia College Junction to Five Gardens St. Joseph School in Matunga – Parking at Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Marg) on ​​Elphinstone Road – Bus parking at Lodha PPL car park, Senapati Bapat Road in Lower Parel – Parking at Raheja PPL car park in Worli – parking at Kohinoor PPL car park in Shivaji Park – Parking at the India Bull Finance Center PPL car park at Elphinstone Road – Bus parking on Sasmira Road, Worli Bus Depot area. – Bus parking on Durdarshan Lane in Worli – Bus parking at Pandurang Budhkar Marg, from Glaxo Junction to Kurne Chowk and towards Deepak Talkies Junction. – Parking at Narayan Hardikar Marg, from Hardikar Junction to Sacred Heart High School, Worli. Traffic diversions or alternative routes If traffic jams cause a slowdown, SVS Road North Bound from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction may be temporarily closed. In such cases, traffic will be redirected from Siddhivinayak Junction to SK Bole Road, then via Agar Bazar, Portuguese Church and finally, a left turn onto Gokhale Road or SK Bole Road. If SVS Road South Bound is closed, drivers can take the route via Dandekar Chowk, turn left onto Pandurang Naik Marg, then head towards Raja Badhe Chowk. From here, turn right onto LJ Road to reach Gokhale Road or NC Kelkar Road, depending on the destination. Stage alert!

