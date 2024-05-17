Putin and Xi welcome new model of power ties in sign of unity





As his army advances in Ukraine and his political grip tightens at home after securing an unprecedented fifth presidential term, Russia's Vladimir V. Putin arrived in Beijing on Thursday seeking another victory: more support of his dear friend, Xi Jinping. Mr. Putin, whose economy is isolated from the West because of sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine, relies on Mr. Xi, the Chinese leader, for diplomatic cover and a financial lifeline, including huge purchases of Russian oil. But Mr. Putin will need more help to support his war machine, especially now that his army is making an offensive near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, before billions of dollars' worth of weapons are delivered. arrive from the United States to reinforce the exhausted Ukrainian forces. In Beijing, Mr. Putin sought to show that Moscow was deepening ties to provide a bulwark against Western attempts to contain the two countries. We are working in solidarity to formulate a more just and democratic multipolar world order, he said.

He touted China's role as Russia's largest trading partner, highlighted the use of the Russian ruble and Chinese renminbi in the country's transactions and said the parties would strengthen contacts between credit institutions and the banks. He also said the leaders discussed closer collaboration in energy research and nuclear power, but made no mention of a proposed gas pipeline to China that Moscow would like to see built. Mr. Xi is committed to his partnership with Mr. Putin, seeing Russia as a vital counterweight to their common rival, the United States. Both leaders share a vision of an alternative world order in which autocratic countries like China and Russia could operate without interference from Washington and its allies. The pomp and pageantry that greeted Mr. Putin in Beijing made clear the importance of this relationship and the leaders' limitless strategic alignment. Mr. Xi welcomed Mr. Putin to the Great Hall of the People with a tightly choreographed ceremony that included a 21-gun salute, a marching band, an honor guard and children jumping and waving in synchronization.

Xi hailed the ties between their two countries as a model for a new type of international relations and relations between neighboring great powers. The key to this relationship, he said, is that the countries always strongly support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

The two countries issued a lengthy joint statement Thursday evening pledging deeper cooperation in a range of critical areas, including the space, military and energy sectors. The document also took particular aim at the United States, demonstrating how the world's two most powerful autocratic powers are consolidating their alignment against a community of democracies dominated by Washington. The joint statement implicitly accuses the United States and its allies of pursuing confrontational policies and interfering in the internal affairs of other states, undermining the existing security architecture, creating new lines of division between countries, causing regional tensions and favoring confrontation between blocs. The document also calls on the United States not to arm its allies in Asia and Europe with intermediate-range missile launchers, a move made possible after Washington withdrew from a treaty regulating such weapons in 2019, citing concerns. violations by Moscow. The parties strongly condemn these extremely destabilizing measures, which pose a direct threat to the security of Russia and China, and intend to increase interaction and tighten coordination in order to counter Washington's destructive and hostile move towards the so-called double confinement of our countries. said the press release. The signal is that we are strong together, said Nadge Rolland, a researcher at the National Bureau of Asian Research. Western sanctions may be severe, but as long as China remains on Russia's side, the West's power is limited, precisely because of their own interdependence.

Russia has publicly reaffirmed its support for China regarding Taiwan, saying that Moscow opposes Taiwan's independence in any form. China has supported Russia's efforts to ensure its sovereignty and territorial integrity and has said it opposes external interference in Russia's internal affairs, but has not approved its actions in Ukraine. The two leaders were expected to discuss the Ukraine crisis over dinner Thursday evening. Mr. Xi is under growing diplomatic and economic pressure from the West to reduce support for Mr. Putin's war against Ukraine. The United States has accused Beijing of supporting the Kremlin's war efforts by providing satellite intelligence, fighter jet parts, microchips and other dual-use equipment. Senior US officials have warned of sanctions on Chinese banks and significant consequences for Chinese companies that contributed to the Russian war effort. The warnings seem to have some effect. Russian media reported earlier this year that Chinese banks had reduced their transactions with Russian companies due to concerns about secondary sanctions. The change reportedly contributed to a decline in trade between Russia and China in March compared to the same period last year, the first such decline since January 2021, according to Chinese customs data. Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Beijing's Renmin University, said finding a way to restore banking transactions and trade volume could be the main topic of discussion at the summit.

Mr. Putin traveled with a large delegation that reflected the deepening economic and military cooperation he hoped to consolidate with Mr. Xi in the face of such pressure from the West. They included Andrei R. Belousov, an economist who this week was named the new defense minister; Maksim Reshetnikov, the Minister of Economy; and Sergei V. Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mr Belousov has experience with China, having previously co-chaired a group formed in 2014 to promote more trade between the two countries. Others accompanying Mr. Putin included the heads of Rosatom, the Russian nuclear company, and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, as well as five deputy prime ministers. The composition of Mr. Putin's entourage suggests that discussions focused on military and space cooperation that could include how China can help Russian military objectives in Ukraine, said Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia. Center.

What this visit gives Putin is this opportunity to have candid one-on-one conversations with the Chinese leader, think about strategy, and then bring together the top military and security teams, said Mr. Gabuev.

Mr. Putin wants to find ways to circumvent sanctions and gain support through the banking sector and the supply of spare parts, rather than ready-made lethal weapons, Mr. Gabuev said. Military-technological support, he says, seems to be the subject of very intense discussions between the Russians and the Chinese. Mr Putin also called for greater economic cooperation, saying the two countries should prioritize energy and agriculture, as well as advanced technologies, infrastructure construction and transport. Chinese products, from electronics to automobiles, have filled the void left by Western companies that left the Russian market after the start of the war, allowing Mr. Putin to maintain a semblance of consumer normalcy for his people despite the isolation of Moscow. The Russian leader welcomed the two countries' use of the ruble and renminbi to settle their trade in order to circumvent US restrictions on the use of the dollar. Despite some actions aimed at curbing our development, some actions on the part of third countries, trade turnover between Russia and China is growing at a good pace, Putin said, according to state media Russians.

Our cooperation in global affairs today constitutes one of the main stabilizing factors in the international arena, he added. The two leaders, who have met more than 40 times, including virtually, described their relationship as close. In a statement he read to reporters, Mr. Putin sought to show that he was not isolated and that he was fully responsible. He said he and Mr. Xi were in frequent contact, allowing the leaders to discuss all issues, even the most difficult ones. .

On Friday, Mr. Putin is scheduled to visit Harbin, a city in northeast China that for years has been home to tens of thousands of ethnic Russians, many of whom were involved in railway construction or fled to the city during the Russian Civil War. With pointed symbolism, the Russian leader will visit the Harbin Institute of Technology, which prides itself on scientific exchanges between Russians and Chinese for more than a century. The institute has become one of China's most important military research universities, developing some of the technologies the Kremlin might want as Moscow and Beijing deepen military cooperation, Gabuev said.

The details of any agreement in this area will likely be the focus of the Kremlin's attention and are unlikely to be revealed to the public, he added. The substance, the most important part, is hidden, he says. This is the underwater part of the iceberg. Ivan Nechepurenko And Olivia Wang contributed to reports and research.

