Civil Georgia | Prime Minister Kobakhidze visits Turkey

On May 16, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. He met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, laid a wreath at the resting place of Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, and visited his mausoleum with the Georgian delegation. At the end of the meeting, the Georgian Prime Minister and the Turkish President held a joint press briefing.

As part of the visit, the parties sign the Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Cooperation which, according to the Georgian government administration, “is poised to facilitate the strengthening and deepening of the partnership between Georgia and Turkey.”

“The memorandum will enable both sides to share knowledge and experiences in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, digitalization of infrastructure, reduction of carbon footprint, etc.,” the administration said Georgian government.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze's visit coincides with reports that Turkey is considering legislation similar to Georgia's foreign agents law, raising concerns on press freedom and civil society in Türkiye.

Individual meeting

In a face-to-face meeting, the parties underlines the importance of the bilateral strategic partnership and express commitment to “further deepen cooperation in a variety of areas”, the Georgian government administration reported, adding that “particular attention was paid to the development of regional, trade and economic, as well as transport and energy. cooperation, also to the transit function and the importance of connectivity.

The same source indicated that cooperation in the areas of security, defense and education was also discussed. The conversation also touched on the situation in the Middle East and the South Caucasus. The leaders also addressed these topics during the press conference.

After the face-to-face meeting, the negotiations continued in an expanded format, with the participation of members of the governments of both countries.

Joint press briefing

During his speech at the press conference, Prime Minister Kobakhidze stress that Georgia maintains “a very close cooperation and strategic partnership” with Turkey, which is the country's first trading partner, and thanked the Turkish president, “a true leader of the republic” for his welcome, inviting him to an official visit to Georgia.

The Georgian Prime Minister thanked the Turkish side for its support for Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and extended “special thanks” to the Turkish President for “supporting Georgia and its national interests.”

“We have repeatedly said, and I would like to emphasize this once again, that Georgia supports the formula of peaceful coexistence in the South Caucasus and always declares its readiness to contribute to the process of promoting peace and constructive cooperation in the region,” the statement said. The Georgian Prime Minister noted, welcoming the delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, “which lays the foundations for the final signing of a peace agreement between the two states.” He reiterated Georgia's willingness to contribute to regional stability and peace.

Speaking about regional cooperation, the Georgian Prime Minister emphasized that “the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral format is a very good example of how countries that respect each other's sovereignty and national interests can cooperate effectively and successfully, and how very important projects for the region can be implemented within the framework of such cooperation.

The Georgian Prime Minister also addressed the situation in the Middle East, saying that “Georgia supports the idea of ​​the need to establish peace in the Middle East, which can be achieved through negotiations, with the support of the international community “.

During his speech, the Georgian Prime Minister also took the opportunity to condemn the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and wished him a speedy recovery.

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan reiterated his country's support for Georgia's territorial integrity, sovereignty and well-being, and pledged to continue supporting Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration efforts.

The Turkish president also mentioned the ongoing developments in Georgia, saying that the Georgian Prime Minister shared his views and opinions on the situation and that on behalf of his country, he expressed the hope that “the developments can end soon.” way to benefit the Georgian people.”

The Turkish president stressed that regional projects constitute “one of the main pillars” of bilateral relations. “We continue our work to ensure that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is the backbone of the Central Corridor that revitalizes the historic Silk Road by rail, becomes operational at full capacity again,” he said. -he declares.

President Erdoan said he was ready to support Georgia “in major infrastructure projects such as airports, ports and roads, as well as in the production and transfer of renewable energy.”

The Georgian delegation includes First Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Defense Irakli Chikovani, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili, Minister of Education , Science and Youth Giorgi Amilakhvari, the Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories. Territories, health, labor and social affairs Mikheil Sarjveladze, Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara Tornike Rizhvadze and Head of Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani.

