Putin and Xi announce plans to strengthen military ties in Beijing | Russia

Russia and China announced they would deepen their already close military ties, as Vladimir Putin met Xi Jinping in Beijing on his first foreign trip since being sworn in for another term as Russian president.

It is the latest in a series of statements and signals that warm relations between the two countries are stronger than they have ever been.

Xi's red carpet welcomes Putin, a man he has described as his best friend, after a whirlwind tour of Europe during which the Chinese president faced tough questions about his country's economic and political behavior. On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced tariffs on $18 billion (14 billion) worth of Chinese goods, angering Beijing.

At a news conference shortly after their meeting on Thursday, and before the two leaders sat down for a celebratory concert marking the 75th anniversary of formal Sino-Russian relations, Putin praised the warm and brotherly talks with Xi . In return, Xi said the friendship between China and Russia is eternal and has become a model for a new type of international relations.

The two-day visit is filled with symbolic gestures that highlight the mutually beneficial friendship that has blossomed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After Thursday's concert, Xi and Putin are expected to stroll in a park near the Forbidden City, before sitting down for tea and dinner with other members of the Russian delegation.

On Friday, they will travel to Harbin, a northeastern Chinese city once known as Little Moscow because of its historically large Russian population and Russian Orthodox-style architecture. The itinerary highlights the close relations between the two leaders and countries.

Putin thanks Xi for input on Ukraine, calls for video on 'multipolar world order'

Despite Western pressure to rely on Putin to end the war in Ukraine, China's economic and moral support for Russia has intensified since the conflict began. Xi and Putin see each other as allies in a parallel, multipolar world order that can challenge the Washington-led global consensus.

Last year, bilateral trade reached a record $240.1 billion, and there are signs that even more goods, including dual-use technologies, could be used in the war effort. , arrive in Russia from China via third countries. Even without direct arms shipments to Russia, Western observers say China's economic and political support for Russia has been a lifeline since February 2022. On Thursday, Putin said he was grateful to China for its efforts to try to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

The joint statement announced plans for expanded joint military exercises but provided few details. Last year, a Chinese naval flotilla joined Russian naval and air forces in the Sea of ​​Japan for joint exercises. In March, the Chinese and Russian navies conducted joint exercises in the Gulf of Oman, alongside Iranian forces.

The visit to Harbin will be an opportunity for Putin to highlight the common cultural and historical ties between Russia and China. Strengthened economic cooperation will also be on the agenda. Russian state media reported that Russia's sovereign wealth fund would open an office in Harbin and that a ceremony would mark the start of the China-Russia Expo, a trade fair, on Friday.

Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, wrote in a piece published this week: Never since the fall of the Soviet Union has Russia been so far from Europe, and never in its entire history has it been so linked to China.

In recent months, there have been signs that U.S. sanctions are starting to take effect, with Chinese traders would have have difficulty processing payments from Russia. Chinese exports to Russia fell slightly.