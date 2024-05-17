Connect with us

'No mother's son is born…': PM Modi slams INDIA blockade for 'removing' CAA remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday challenged the Indian Alliance, saying the opposition bloc will never succeed in erasing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) from the country's framework.

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lalganj ahead of phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi asked: “Which mother's son is born who can abolish the CAA? (“Is anyone born to a mother who can repeal the CAA?”

“No one can overthrow the CAA. Modi has removed the veil of false secularism under which they were trying to do vote bank politics and forcing Hindus and Muslims to fight each other,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that although members of the “Indian Alliance” claim that they will scrap the CAA, “no one can do it”.

Whatever force you need to muster, do it, I'm also on the ground, you're also on the ground…you won't get CAA. (Gather all the forces you want, I am here, you are also here. You will not be able to repeal the CAA),” Modi told the INDIA bloc leaders.

He accused parties such as the Samajwadi Party and the Congresss to spread lies about the CAA.

“They tried their best to burn down the country, including UP, in riots. Even today, people in this INDI alliance are saying that Modi brought the CAA, and the day he leaves, the CAA will also be removed. I must tell you that no one can remove CAA,” Modi reiterated.

The Prime Minister went on to say that “these people (Congress) are climbing the steps of power taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi, but they do not remember the words of Mahatma Gandhi.”

“Mahatma Gandhi himself assured these people (minorities living in neighboring countries) that they can come to India whenever they want,” PM Modi said.

He added: “Over the past 70 years, thousands of families have sought asylum in India to safeguard their culture and religion. However, Congress never bothered to think about them because they were not the vote bank of Congress.

PM Modi's statement came after the first batch of citizenship certificates under the CAA were issued to 14 people.

Polling in Lalganj and Azamgarh will be held in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

Published: May 16, 2024, 02:45 PM IST

