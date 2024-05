a friendship far from obvious

UOnce again, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping staged, Thursday 16 and Friday 17 May, their friendship without limits on the occasion of the Russian president's second visit to Beijing in seven months, a trip which constitutes his forty-third meeting with the Chinese president since he came to power in March 2013. A record in the history of relations between the two countries. Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers Vladimir Putin received by Xi Jinping, to test the limitless friendship between Russia and China Add your selections Since his arrival at the Kremlin in 2000, this is even the first time that Vladimir Putin has chosen China to make his first foreign visit after his election. A way of paying the courtesy to Xi Jinping, who visited Moscow in March 2013 and March 2023 following his inauguration as president of the People's Republic of China. If we add the eighteen telephone conversations that the two leaders had, notably to celebrate their respective anniversaries, not two months go by without them changing directly. These two political animals, who cannot be described as warm, even happily toast together or change informally on the steps of the Kremlin when Vladimir Putin escorts his guest to his car. Real proximity Until 2022, most Western observers believed that this agreement was only cosmetic. That the relationship between the two countries was too unbalanced. The same people explained ten years earlier that Xi Jinping was a new Gorbachev. It is not so. Xi Jinping is not a reformist, and his proximity to Vladimir Putin is real. Both during their meeting on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics, on February 4, 2022, and during their exchanges in the Kremlin thirteen months later, the two men announced the color. They intend, together, to build a new, post-Western world order. This alliance is not self-evident, due to the distrust and even hostility that has long prevailed between the two countries, but also because of the fundamental differences between the two septuagenarians. Even though they were born less than a year apart (October 1952 for Putin, June 1953 for Xi), it is difficult to imagine two more dissimilar youths. Putin was born into a modest family, studied law and, after joining the KGB, was sent to East Germany in 1985. Interesting detail: his mother would have had him baptized despite the risks involved. Xi had, by comparison, a golden childhood. Until the age of 9, he was one of the children of one of the most powerful men in the country, a close friend of Mao. Everything changed in 1962 when his father, accused of having allowed the publication of a book which could appear as a veiled criticism of Mao, was arrested and sent to rot in the depths of a province from which he would not return until 1978. You have 52.4% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

