YSI conference will put Scotland's future in the hands of young people

Thinking back to the 2014 independence referendum, where I first entered politics and became a passionate Yesser, I feel like I'm in another world.

Ten years ago, Scotland was in the midst of its democratic spring, the British Conservative government respected Scotland's right to choose its future (despite its best efforts to spread falsehoods and inundate us with untrue promises). outfits), the UK was a member of the EU and a Trump presidency only existed in The Simpsons.

Olaf Stando is international manager of Young Scots for Independence

Since then, the UK has withdrawn from the world, broken international law, decimated its public services through heavy austerity and elected buffoons like Boris Johnson and Liz Truss (of Lettuce fame) to the highest offices .

And contrary to the central promise of the 2014 No campaign, which for many was the difference between voting Yes and No, Scotland was taken out of the EU despite an overwhelming vote against Brexit.

Brexit has been and remains a tragedy for your communities, for workers, for our environment, for small businesses, for our economy and, above all, for Scotland's youth.

Scotland never wanted it, Scotland never voted for it, but contrary to promises to be in a union of equals, we have been thrown under Boris Johnson's red Brexit bus.

While both the Conservatives and Labor now support this monumental act of self-harm, polls continue to show that the vast majority of Scots want nothing to do with it.

We are outward-looking, we are internationalist, we are European and we know that as members of the EU we can do much better.

Europe knows it and sees it. Donald Tusk, former president of the EU Council and now prime minister of Poland, said the EU would be keen if Scotland applied for membership.

When Alyn Smith made his final speech as an MEP before we officially left the EU, he called on the European Parliament to leave the lights on for Scotland, to a rapturous ovation.

Ultimately, our job is to continue to generate the energy that will allow Scotland to keep that light on.

I am confident that over the next decade Scotland will choose to become an independent country and join the EU in its own right. After all, independence is the only path we have left to Europe.

But to achieve this we need to make significant efforts by strengthening Scotland's international relations, building vital alliances with European parties who share our values ​​and keeping Scotland on the European agenda.

That's why, as young people in the SNP, we have taken matters into our own hands and organized our international conference which will take place in Stirling, on May 17-18.

After successfully running our pilot conference last year and signing the Edinburgh Pledge committing ourselves to internationalism and cooperation, we brought together international youth leaders from eight European countries to Stirling to share and develop ideas, learn from each other and build support for an independent Scotland. in Europe.

Many of these young leaders could become parliamentarians, MEPs or senior officials of their party in a few years.

Fundamentally, our conference is a step to demonstrate that Scotland is a proudly internationalist country, that the SNP is a proudly internationalist party and that the future can be better than the current pervasiveness of Brexit in Britain.

After all, it is we, the young, who have the greatest interest in building this future, and we cannot wait any longer.

But just as it has taken the proactive lead, the SNP must step up and work harder and more widely to build relationships with other parties and create a steady net of support among European politicians who will support Scotland.

There is still huge international sympathy for Scotland because of the way we were kicked out of the EU, and huge admiration for Scotland's policy choices, from our cutting edge approach in terms of reducing violence, our minimum unit price for alcohol, our baby box or our moral leadership in Gaza.

Lots of great work is already being done by SNP parliamentarians and the Scottish Government's international centres, but what we need to do is strategically harness this international sympathy and coordinate our international work. This is why the SNP must set up an international committee and do this. that soon.

I hope this international conference will be an important step in that direction, demonstrating what can be done when we bring together people from different European parties, discuss shared values ​​and present Scotland in the best light.

Instead of accepting the tragedy of Brexit and the grim reality of Westminster's control, we are taking a firm grip on Scotland's future and firmly laying the course for a better future in Europe.

