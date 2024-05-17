Civil Georgia | The daily rhythm: May 16





The GEL exchange rate continues to depreciate for the second day in a row, even if the National Bank sold for $60 million. Following trading on May 16, the GEL devalued against more than 40 currencies, including the USD and the EUR. The downward trend coincides with the passage of the Foreign Agents Act, which sparked weeks of mass protests, police brutality and harsh international criticism. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze Arrived in Türkiyewhere he already met the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoan, discussing cooperation on economics, transport and energy, with a particular focus on transit and connectivity. The parties too sign THE Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Cooperation. Prime Minister Kobakhidze's visit coincides with reports that Turkey is considering legislation similar to Georgia's foreign agents law, raisingconcernson press freedom and civil society in Türkiye. A local online media, AGENDA.GE reported that in an interview with BBC, Nikoloz Samkharadze, the chairman of the Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee said that the Georgian government is open to suggestions from its European partners regarding amendments to the recently adopted law on foreign agents to make it compatible with EU directives. Georgian law imposes only one requirement on foreign-funded NGOs: to declare their assets and expenses. That's it. No other requirements, Samkharadze told the BBC, further asserting that there was no similarity between Georgian law and Russian legislation on foreign agents. 120 SCOissued a statement calling for the unconditional withdrawal of the Russian law contrary to the national interests of the Georgian people and the Constitution, which wasadoptedin third reading in Parliament. This attempt to establish Putin's power in Georgia is a betrayal of all our ancestors and compatriots who have fought and are fighting against the Russification of Georgia for more than two hundred years. Before the bill condemned by the entire international community becomes a law, there remains the president's veto, which Parliament must not override, we read in the newspaper. statement. THE Georgian National Platform of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF GNP), which brings together more than 150 CSOs, published astatementrevoke the Cooperation protocol with the Georgian Parliament regarding the adopted law on foreign agents and expressing solidarity with those who have been victims of large-scale repressions and physical and psychological violence in recent days. According to statementthe passage of the Foreign Agents Act legalized the violence, intimidation, stigmatization, and persecution of different views that had occurred before the passage. The Russian payment system Unistream has resumed operations in Georgia, enabling money transfers from Russia to Georgia via this Russian payment system, reported Russian online media Vestikavkazaquoting the company's deputy CEO. THE Russian Embassy in London reacted to the British Defense Secretary Grant ShappsHe denounced the foreign agents law as Russian interference in Georgia, saying its statements bordered on the absurd and accusing the British defense secretary of hypocrisy. The Russian Embassy called British officials to refrain from making irresponsible statements and stop spreading anti-Russian propaganda and disinformation. In ajoint statementthree leading MEPs David McAllister,Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament,Marina Kaljurandpresident of the European Parliament delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, andSven MikserThe European Parliament's permanent rapporteur on Georgia has called on the European Council and the European Commission to reconsider EU-Georgia relations, including the EU's political and financial support for the country. THE OSCE Parliamentary Assemblys Chairman of the Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions, Lucie Potkovreactedto recent developments in Georgia regarding the law on foreign agents, saying that members of the Assembly have been monitoring developments in the country and that any reports of intimidation and violence are viewed with concern, according to the OSCE PA . Press release. Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based press freedom watchdog, cited the growing number of attacks on journalists covering ongoing protests against the foreign agents law, call the Georgian authorities to carry out transparent investigations into all these cases and to abandon this law which, according to it, infringes on the right to freedom of information.

