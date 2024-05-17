A look at this century's high-profile assassinations and political attempts

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was seriously injured in an apparent assassination attempt which shook the small country and the rest of Europe just weeks before the elections.

Here's an overview of other notables assassinations and political attempts in the 21st century :

September 1, 2022: Cristina Fernández, then vice-president of Argentina, is targeted by a man who allegedly points a handgun at point-blank range at the politician, according to what government ministers say. like an assassination attempt.

July 8, 2022: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is assassinated by a gunman who opened fire on him as he delivered a campaign speech on a street in western Japan.

November 6, 2021: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survives an assassination attempt when two armed drones target your residence in the Green Zone of Baghdad. Although al-Kadhimi was not injured, seven of his security guards were injured in the attack.

October 15, 2021: British lawmaker David Amess is stabbed to death by an Islamic State supporter while meeting with voters.

July 7, 2021: Haitian President Jovenel Mose is assassinated by armed men during a nighttime raid on his home in Port-au-Prince. His widow, Martine, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph and the former head of the Haitian National Police, Lon Charles, among others, are charged with his murder in February 2024.

April 20, 2021: Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno is assassinated fighting the rebels in the north. Hours earlier, he had been declared the winner of an election that would have given him six more years in power.

August 4, 2018: Drones armed with explosives explode near Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an apparent assassination attempt as he gives a speech to hundreds of soldiers broadcast live on television. Six people were subsequently arrested in connection with the attack.

December 19, 2016: Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov is shot dead by a Turkish policeman shouting condemnation of Russia's military role in Syria, in front of a shocked gathering at a photo exhibition. The shooter was later killed in a shootout with police.

July 15, 2016: A group of Turkish soldiers using tanks, fighter jets and helicopters launch a plot to overthrow the Turkish president and government. The coup attempt fails. A year later, 40 people were sentenced to life in prison after being convicted on charges including attempted assassination of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

June 16, 2016: British MP Jo Cox is shot and stabbed to death. by a far-right supporter in the English village of Birstall, which is part of his constituency.

February 6, 2013: Chokri Belaid, leader of the Tunisian left-wing opposition, is fatally shot in front of his home in Tunis. His assassination followed six months later by that of another left-wing leader, Mohammed Brahmi, plunged Tunisia into political chaos. Four people are sentenced to death and two others to life in prison in March 2024 for their role in his death.

October 20, 2011: Long-time Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi is summarily hunted down killed by insurgents after being overthrown in a NATO-backed uprising.

January 8, 2011: US Representative Gabrielle Giffords survives assassination attempt after being shot by a man in the parking lot of an Arizona grocery store while meeting with voters. Giffords' injuries are so severe that she has to relearn how to walk and talk. The attack killed six other people and injured 11 others.

March 2, 2009: Guinea-Bissau President Joao Bernardo Vieira is killed by renegade soldiers in his palace, hours after a bomb attack killed his rival in the West African country.

December 27, 2007: Benazir Bhutto, the first female prime minister in a majority-Muslim country and Pakistan's second nationally elected prime minister, is shot and then fatally attacked. by a suicide bomber during a political rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

February 14, 2005: Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri is killed by truck bomb explosion on a seaside boulevard in Beirut. Another 21 people died and 226 were injured in the attack, seen by many in Lebanon as the work of neighboring Syria.

March 12, 2003: Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic is shot dead in front of the Serbian government headquarters in Belgrade. He was one of the main leaders of the revolt that overthrew former President Slobodan Milosevic in October 2000. Twelve people were later convicted for the assassination, carried out to halt his pro-Western reforms, according to a court ruling. Serbian justice.

July 2, 2002: French President Jacques Chirac survives an assassination attempt by a far-right supporter who shoots and misses him during Bastille Day celebrations on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Chirac is not injured.

May 6, 2002: Dutch politician Pim Fortuyn is shot in a town in the north of the Netherlands, a few days before the general elections in which he was a candidate, by an animal rights activist.

June 1, 2001: Nepal's King Birendra is killed when his son, Crown Prince Dipendra, opens fire on his family in the royal palace. The dead include Queen Aiswarya, a prince and five others. Authorities said the shooting followed a dispute over the prince's marriage.

January 18, 2001: Congolese President Laurent Kabila is assassinated at the presidential palace in the capital Kinshasa. by one of his bodyguardswho was killed a few minutes later by security forces.