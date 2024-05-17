Carrie Johnson's Disheveled Son Frank Has a Very Cute Reaction to His Lookalike Father Boris





Carrie Johnson has swapped England for sunny Los Angeles, and it appears she's on vacation with her three children Wilfred, Romy and Frank. His youngest son, born in July 2023, proved that he misses his father, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as he had the sweetest reaction to spotting him on TV. ©Instagram Carrie's 10-month-old son celebrated his birthday by seeing his dad on TV With his back to the camera, the toddler appeared to have just woken up from a nap as he sported tousled hair while raising his arms in the air and watching his lookalike dad who had the same wild blonde mane make an appearance video to the news. Other photos show the doting mother dressing in an orange print dress for dinner, where she sat Frank on the table for a cuddle, affectionately writing: “Love [you]” as she covered his face with the message to protect his privacy. ©Instagram Carrie visits Los Angeles with her children “First night in Los Angeles. I've been wearing this dress for almost 10 years [and] I still love it,” she captioned another mirror selfie. Frank's milestone Carrie's family trip comes after her youngest child reached a very important milestone by walking! At the start of May, Carrie revealed ten-month-old Frank was already feeling confident chasing the family chicks around the garden and following his dad Boris on a walk. The Johnsons' family life The Johnson family live in the picturesque village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Oxfordshire, in a stunning 3.8 million home. You might also like WATCH: Inside the life and relationship of Boris and Carrie Boris and Carrie, who married in 2021 at Westminster Cathedral in front of just thirty guests, had previously rented their 1.2 million four-bedroom house in Camberwell, south London, to live in Number 11 Downing Street while Boris was Prime Minister. At the time, reports suggested Carrie was struggling to raise her young children at the central London property with little private outdoor space during the coronavirus lockdown. ©Instagram The Johnson family home has its own duck pond Some suggested the property, which was previously decorated with John Lewis items, was “like a prison”. Today, Carrie and Boris enjoy plenty of space at their current family home, Brightwell Manor, which spans five acres of lush greenery, including its own moat and duck hideaway. DISCOVER: Celebs Whose Kids Have Regular Jobs: From Bruce Springsteen's Firefighter Son to Harrison Ford's Chef Son Subscribe to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage By entering your details, you agree to HELLO! Magazine user Data protection policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/mother-and-baby/553334/carrie-johnsons-dishevelled-son-frank-cutest-reaction-to-lookalike-dad-boris/

