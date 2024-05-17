Peer faces years of ban from Lords bars for intimidating two people while they were drunk | House of Lords

A peer is set to be suspended from House of Lords bars for 12 months after being found guilty of intimidating and harassing two people while drunk.

Kulveer Ranger resigned as government whip after the House of Lords conduct committee also recommended that he be suspended from the House for three weeks.

The committee's report said Lord Ranger, a former adviser to Boris Johnson who was named to the former prime minister's resignation honors list last year, acted aggressively, shouting and swearing, calling a group of useless people, at the Strangers Bar in Parliament in January.

The report states that Ranger was visibly intoxicated and made various inappropriate comments before invading his personal space.

Ranger apologized to both complainants, saying he did not remember the incident but was deeply mortified by the description of my behavior.

A witness recalled seeing the two complainants trying to calm Lord Ranger, but he was drunk and becoming increasingly aggressive.

Ranger had asked the group if a publication was a pornographic magazine, before trying to hold their hands.

Another witness recalled hearing Ranger tell the plaintiffs to think about who they could talk to and that they should do their damn research.

He was seen aggressively grabbing the parliamentary passes the complainants were wearing around their necks, before asking who they worked for.

The Lords' standards commissioner had initially recommended that Ranger be suspended for a week, but the conduct committee increased the sanction after finding his behavior particularly serious.

The proposed sanction must be approved by peers, who are expected to vote on the recommendations in June.

The panel considered the significant impact of the Rangers' actions on both complainants as an aggravating factor, alongside his peers' insistence that he was not very drunk although he had no recollection of none of his interactions with the complainants.

One complainant said the incident made her more wary of her interactions with people and caused her to have difficulty sleeping.

Ranger said it was a totally unusual outburst at a time when the health problems of his wife and children had taken a toll on his physical and mental health.

A member of staff at the parliamentary bar recalled seeing Ranger arrive with MPs and other guests, who had drinks on arrival paid for by the MPs while the peer was at the bar, before trying to order a few shots. At this point it had been decided that Lord Ranger should not be given any more alcohol.

The report says cases like these naturally cause serious reputational damage and undermine public confidence in Parliament. Members of the parliamentary community should be able to socialize without being harassed by a member of the House who is heavily under the influence of alcohol.

House of Commons authorities have also been asked to implement a similar ban for its own facilities.

A spokesperson for the Government Whips' Office said: The House of Lords Conduct Committee is responsible for investigating breaches of the House of Lords Code of Conduct. The complaint in question was quickly brought to the attention of the committee, which conducted an independent investigation.

Lord Ranger resigned as Government Whip and apologized for his actions, which were an unacceptable breach of the standards of the House and Parliament. The committee recommended a sanction which must be respected.