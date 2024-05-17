Michael Cohen Gives Donald Trump His Best Day Yet in Secret Trial





CNN-

Donald Trump finally had a good day in court.

The presumptive GOP nominee often appeared embarrassed and furious during his first criminal trial, which featured salacious revelations about his personal life and details of his alleged attempts to cover it up.

But on Thursday, he got to savor his former foe-turned-enemy, Michael Cohen, faltering on the stand during a daunting cross-examination. Cohen appeared to have stumbled over the account of a call he previously said under oath was to discuss Trump's secret payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. During questioning on Thursday, it emerged that, at least initially, the subject of the call was about something else entirely.

This is the kind of inconsistency that Trump's lawyers can use to try to sow reasonable doubt about Cohen's truthfulness and credibility in the mind of a single juror. That’s all it would take for Trump to work. And now the prosecution faces a daunting challenge in repairing the damage when it reexamines Cohen's testimony after cross-examination concludes next week. “I think what happened today is still so devastating that they need to do something,” Ryan Goodman, a professor at NYU Law, told CNN's Erin Burnett. If the case ended today and there were closing statements, I think there would be no conviction.

Trump left the court after a day in which he was supported by another group of Republican lawmakers, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who were very pleased. I think it was a very interesting day, it was a fascinating day. And that shows what a scam the whole thing is, the former president said. His hyperbolic spin and unique take on the proceedings rang less hollow than usual given several positive moments for the defense during what was largely a dark month for Trump in the courtroom.

Another day of testimony from Cohen, the prosecution's critical witness, came as the case reached its climax, with the judge telling lawyers to be ready to present closing arguments as early as Tuesday. That means it's possible the jury will retire to consider its verdict in the first criminal trial of a former president, shortly after Memorial Day and just five months before Trump hopes to win back the White House.

On Tuesday, during the court's final session this week, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche had what most legal experts considered a difficult day as he launched into cross-examination of Cohen. But it largely rebounded on Thursday.

Blanche initially spent time seeking to destroy Cohen's credibility. He pointed to Trump's former fixers' proven history of lying for his former boss and on his own behalf. And using text messages and social media posts, he established that Cohen resented Trump and wanted to see him convicted in a case in which the ex-president is accused of falsifying financial documents to hide the 2016 gains, an early example of election interference. (He pleaded not guilty and denied the affair with Daniels.)

Then, in one of the most dramatic moments of the entire trial, Blanche delved into a call Cohen made to her boss's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, who was with Trump on October 24, 2016. Cohen had testified earlier this week that the purpose of the call was to speak with Trump about the Stormy Daniels case and its resolution. But Blanche produced a text from Cohen to Schiller before the call in which the lawyer said he wanted help dealing with a 14-year-old who was prank calling him. He did not mention Daniels in the text preceding the conversation, which lasted only 96 seconds.

It was a lie! said Blanche, raising her voice. You didn't talk to President Trump that night, you talked to Keith Schiller. You can admit it. Blanche argued that there was no way Cohen could have had enough time to discuss the hoaxes and then brief Trump on the complicated situation with Daniels.

Cohen insisted: I believe I also spoke to President Trump and told him that everything regarding the Stormy Daniels case was being worked out and was going to be resolved.

Blanche then brandished a rhetorical dagger, telling Cohen: We're not asking your belief, this jury doesn't want to hear what you think happened. Judge Juan Merchan immediately sustained the prosecution's objection to the comment, but Trump's lawyer had made his point clear.

The exchange was so important because despite several days of testimony and evidence presented by the prosecution to corroborate claims that Trump broke the law, the case still largely hinges on Cohen, himself a criminal convicted who has a proven track record of lying.

Since the burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt falls on the prosecution, the exchange could increase the chances that at least one juror will question Cohen's version of events. And it also raises the possibility that some jurors believe Cohen lied to them earlier in the trial. If such a feeling takes hold among jurors, who have put their lives on hold to hear the case, it could be disastrous for the prosecution.

No one can say how jury members will consider competing evidence and testimony. But experienced trial lawyers immediately spotted a potential turning point. I think that must have raised some doubt, criminal defense lawyer Nikki Lotze said on CNN. The White Situation Room confronts Cohen. There has been testimony previously that this phone call was about conversation about X and Y.

Jim Trusty, a former Trump lawyer, also said the exchange was important and that the ex-president was feeling optimistic. The defense made the entire trial a referendum on Cohen's honesty. “That’s exactly where you want this fight to go, so it’s a good time,” he said.

When Blanche finally finishes her cross-examination of Cohen, the prosecution will have the opportunity to try to undo any damage caused by one of the most consequential moments of the trial so far. Some experts have pointed out that this was just a small incident compared to a mountain of evidence, much of which appears potentially problematic for Trump.

Norm Eisen, a CNN legal analyst, said Blanche's apparent stumbling of Cohen was good professional lawyering on the part of the defense, but he disputed the notion that the episode was devastating to the case of the accusation. It was a blow to the chin. My experience of 30 years in this field is that it takes more than one punch to knock out a witness, Eisen told CNN's Anderson Cooper. Conservative lawyer and sworn Trump critic George Conway, who was also in court Thursday, told CNN that while there were some good moments for Blanche, much of her cross-examination was scattered and meandering and failed to establish a solid narrative.

But another, less theatrical moment from Thursday's testimony could also offer the defense a strong opening in its final summary to the jury. Blanche asked Cohen about an occasion when he said he lied under oath to a judge in another case because the issues affected you personally. Cohen acknowledged that was the case.

Blanche then asked Cohen: Does the outcome of this trial affect you personally? Cohen replied: Yes. The unspoken implication here is that if Cohen lied in a previous trial that affected him personally, why wouldn't he do the same in a trial involving his now nemesis, the former president?

Once again, the defense does not have to prove that Cohen is lying. It is enough to make a juror believe that it is possible and therefore make the unanimous verdict necessary for conviction impossible.

Many prosecutions use potentially problematic witnesses with a history of lying and consistent antipathy toward the accused, for example in organized crime cases where lower-ranking associates are used to incriminate barons despite their own legal vulnerabilities. Cohens' difficulties at a key moment on Thursday therefore do not necessarily mean that this case is in serious trouble.

But everyone connected to the trial knew before it began that Cohen's central role in the case posed a risk to the prosecution. The scale of this bet was revealed in court on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/17/politics/michael-cohen-donald-trump-best-day-analysis/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos