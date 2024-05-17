Trump's return to Minnesota draws attention from both parties





Update: 8:30 a.m.

A Republican Party fundraising dinner offers former President Donald Trump a ready-made opportunity to put Minnesota back in his crosshairs after two previous defeats as the GOP nominee.

Friday's quick stop could be followed by further moves from Trump if he believes the state is truly competitive in its bid to win back the White House. His appearance also provides a boost to both parties, with cash-strapped Republicans expecting to make a bigger gain with Trump as the front-runner and Democrats have a chance to stir up their base in the middle concerns about complacency.

The fact that Trump is here is a reversal from his promise to ignore Minnesota if voters don't deliver him a victory in 2020.

“I'm losing Minnesota, I'm never coming back,” Trump said at a rally in the Duluth airport hangar in October. I will never come back!

Trump questioned the more than 7 percentage point loss to current President Joe Biden and distanced himself from the no-return remark.

But even top Democrats say another Biden victory in Minnesota is not assured.

There are 50 states across the country, and only 12 of them are a battleground and Minnesota is one of them, said Minnesota DFL President Ken Martin. Yes, even though we managed to keep it blue, it's because we didn't take it for granted.

Trump would overcome history if he flipped Minnesota. No Republican has won the state's electoral votes since 1972, giving Democrats the longest unbroken streak on the national map.

Even though he lost, Trump received more votes in 2020 than in 2016. He received more than 1.48 million votes last time, compared to about 1.32 million when he first ran. But Democrats also increased their vote totals. Biden accumulated 1.71 million votes four years ago, 350,000 more than candidate Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

Neither Trump nor Biden have their respective bases locked. In the March presidential primary, Trump's rival, Nikki Haley, won about 29% of the vote. Biden also lost about 30 percent, many of them due to an uncommitted push to protest his administration's handling of the Middle East war.

The outcome in November could depend on whether Biden can bring back those voters and whether Trump can regain support in the suburbs.

Amy Koch, a Republican political strategist and former Minnesota Senate leader, argued that Trump could not ignore Haley's voters.

He may not like it, but these voters are what he needs to put himself over the top, period, end of sentence, Koch said. And can he get them back? I am not sure.

Koch said 2022 should have been a good midterm for Republicans, but many women went there because of the Dobbs decision that struck down the federal right to abortion. And that's something they blamed on Trump and other Republicans.

A national Trump campaign spokesperson told MPR News he sees Biden under pressure in states like Minnesota and Virginia. A Biden campaign spokesperson welcomed Trump investing resources in Minnesota.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told MPR News Morning Edition on Friday that Trump will likely air his list of grievances during the visit. And he said the former president lied about Minnesota winning in 2020 and promised not to return if the state didn't give him victory.

I think this disjointed American dystopian vision, you know, is not one that appeals to Minnesotans, Walz said. SO [I] I wish him all the best, but I wish he would have kept his word and said he wasn't coming back.

Tickets for the fundraising party featuring Trump start at $500 and go up to $100,000 for a VIP table with photo opportunities included.

The event is not open to the public. Only media organizations selected by the Trump campaign will be allowed entry; MPR News did not have access Thursday evening.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have already visited Minnesota this year. Harris visited a women's reproductive health clinic that provides abortion services in March. In January, Biden was in the Twin Ports to promote infrastructure investments in repairing the deteriorating Blatnik Bridge that connects the port cities of Duluth and Superior, Wisconsin.

