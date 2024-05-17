First his son's graduation in Florida, then a dinner with state Republicans in St. Paul





Former President Donald Trump took Friday off from his secret trial in New York to attend his son's high school graduation in Florida, then rushed to Minnesota for the party's GOP fundraiser. the State of which he is the headliner.

But will Trump be able to arrive in time for the annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner, which begins at 6 p.m. after a reception?

The former president begins his day in West Palm Beach, Florida, where his youngest son, Barron, 18, will graduate from Oxbridge Academy, a college preparatory school. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m., according to the Daily Beast and other news sites, but its duration has not been confirmed. School officials did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Oxbridge Academy is about eight miles from Trump's Palm Beach residence at the Mar-a-Lago Club, which he owns. The school is also close to the region's airport.

And with the favorable time difference – Minnesota is an hour behind Palm Beach – Trump should have plenty of time to attend his son's graduation, chat and have lunch before flying to the Twin Cities.

Nonstop flights from West Palm Beach to the Twin Cities take approximately 3 1/2 hours. So Trump could theoretically linger in Florida for about three hours after his son's ceremony, depending on how long it lasts, before boarding a plane for the Minnesota GOP dinner.

The state Republican convention is being held this weekend at the St. Paul RiverCentre downtown, but party officials have not made public the location of the dinner.

Trump was indicted a year ago in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had a sexual relationship with him. He denied this encounter and pleaded not guilty.

Trump, who must be in court for the proceedings, complained on the first day of the trial in April that Judge Juan M. Merchan did not give him a day off to attend his son's graduation. It was not true ; Merchan had only said he was not prepared to rule on the court's request for an adjournment on May 17. Two weeks later, with the trial scheduled, Merchan granted Trump's request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/a-busy-day-ahead-for-trump-first-his-sons-graduation-in-florida-then-dinner-with-state-republicans-in-st-paul/600366672/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos