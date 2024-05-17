Imran Khan explains why he bought a Ferrari at the age of 28 and quickly sold it: I gave it up, iska maza nahi hai | Bollywood News





Imran Khan, who is starting to return to the limelight after a long sabbatical from the entertainment industry, recently opened up about why he sold his Ferrari. Imran's career was booming when he bought the car, but after a while he sold it.

In a conversation with Mashable India, Imran said he “earned money” when he was 28-29 and decided to buy a Ferrari. “And as a 28-year-old, you don't know anything about how to drive these things,” he said and added: “It's a lot more power and a lot more car than you can actually handle realistically And I quickly realized that this car was bigger than me I don't come close to the capabilities of this vehicle, which was kind of a case of… you can have the bank and you. can you buy a Lambo (Lamborghini) and drive around Bandra… So instead I gave up on those things and said iska maza nahi hai (this is no fun) and get yourself a car that you will be able to take you to the edge.

Imran said he chose to drive something where he could control the car, rather than the other way around. “Between the car and me, I must not be the weak link. The Ferrari has more power than I can realistically handle. I’m likely to spin this thing because of my inexperience,” he said.

A few years ago, Imran chose to live a minimalist lifestyle where he gave up his luxuries. Imran, according to an interview with Vogue, left his Pali Hill bungalow and moved into an apartment in Bandra, replaced his Ferrari with a Volkswagen and has only three plates, three forks, two coffee cups and a frying pan. fry in his kitchen. He also shared in a conversation with Hindustan Times that he likes to take care of his daughter all alone, without a nanny. Imran has joint custody of his daughter with his ex-wife Avantika.

