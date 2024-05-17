BORIS JOHNSON: The Tesla ride with my wife and baby on the breathtaking roads of Los Angeles that convinced me that driverless cars ARE the future

It takes a bit of courage to get into any type of car on the streets of Los Angeles. Just this morning I was watching the TV news in our hotel, and when they're not talking about hush money for Stormy Daniels, they'll be showing live traffic news and, dammit, it's Prang City.

Every major thoroughfare is teeming with pile-ups, and it feels like Angelenos are in a state of constant collision, like some form of subatomic particles. God knows what they're doing: looking at the stock market, hitting their kids, craning their necks to read the omnipresent giant billboards advertising the services of Better Call Saul-type accident lawyers.

Whatever the reason, the population of this city suffers from 52,000 motor vehicle accidents each year, that's more than 140 shunts, bumps, hits and collisions every day, and I am of course afraid that there are several hundreds of human beings who were seriously injured. or lose your life.

All this carnage occurs in normal motor vehicles, where drivers are expected to pay the utmost attention to the road. We are talking about conventional machines, where human beings do their best with all their senses on alert to anticipate each other's mistakes, study traffic and turn the steering wheel in time.

Driverless Teslas – a new type of car, so absurd, so audacious, so revolutionary that ten years ago I would have refused to believe it was possible, writes Boris Johnson

Today, however, I am about to entrust my life, along with that of my wife and ten-month-old baby, to a completely different kind of machine: a machine that no one, or at least no human being, does not have control.

We are about to be transported into a new type of car, so absurd, so daring, so revolutionary that ten years ago I would have refused to believe it was possible. Maybe on a test track; maybe in laboratory conditions, but I didn't expect to see it in the busy traffic of a large urban center.

I'm about to embark on the boiling Limpopo streets of Los Angeles, full of predatory crocodiles and barge hippos, in a car that drives itself. We get into a car with no eyes to see, no hands to indicate, and no feet to brake.

This car has no natural terror, none of the paranoia so vital to human drivers. It has only dozens of small, baby-sized cameras, discreetly and mostly invisible, hidden within its sleek white body; and he has a neural system, an electronic brain, that becomes more and more powerful with each passing week.

I can say, ladies and gentlemen, that the overall effect is astonishing. Do you remember the passage in the poem where the sturdy Cortés first sees the Pacific from the Andes mountains and looks at it with eagle eyes while all his men look at each other in wild guess*?

Those are the kinds of looks that pass between us as we ease off into this self-driving Tesla.

I sit behind the wheel, but I don't touch it, and although my feet are near the pedals, I don't use them and, oh my word, the steering wheel turns itself.

It's strange at first, like watching a ghost press the keys on a piano. Now he indicates, gives way, floats over traffic with all the delicacy and tact of a living driver. It's so human, I gasp, so sweet.

Smooth like butter, agrees the man from Tesla. He is there to watch over his expensive prototype but does nothing, I assure you, to pilot or control it.

We have now come to a very tricky intersection, where five roads cross, in the middle of Beverly Hills, and we have to go left. The traffic comes toward us pretty quickly, rushing down the streets with their tall palm trees and $100 million homes.

What happens, I wonder, if this thing malfunctions now?

Embarrassing or what? What if there was a crisis, a suicidal episode like the on-board computer in 2001, A Space Odyssey? What if Putin is already in his brain and a Russian robot is preparing to throw us headlong into the approaching steel wall?

What happens if he suffers a navigation system malfunction and suddenly has no idea where he is?

Don't worry, said the Tesla man. It doesn't need satellites. And he's right. With impeccable good manners, warning all other vehicles, we turn left and I become so relaxed that I am able to appreciate the audacity of Tesla's plan.

There are already a few driverless cars on Los Angeles roads that are licensed to carry passengers. They are run by a company called Waygo and have large rotating sensory turrets on the roof. But they can only travel a very small part of the city, because they are specifically programmed to understand those streets.

This Tesla machine is much more ambitious, and its cameras and neural network will allow it to go anywhere as soon as it's fully licensed and approved.

It's more than safe, says the Tesla man. It's five or six times safer than a human driver.

Think about what we human drivers have to do, he explains. You're constantly looking at the road, constantly turning around. But even if you have eyes in the back of your head, you don't see as much as we do. We see 100 percent.

As he speaks, a man slowly staggers through the traffic ahead of us, looking a little tired. Instinctively, I grab the steering wheel; my toe trembles because of the brake; but I needn't have worried.

The car has anticipated me for a long time, and the man is under observation: a tiny human figurine has appeared on the electronic landscape of the dashboard.

Without effort, we slow down and go around it. After about 45 minutes, I feel like a driver's license examiner, except I want to tell the car that it passed, with flying colors.

There was only a moment of slight confusion as we pulled up in front of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. A uniformed doorman appeared and waved us forward.

The car didn't move. The man waved again. The car still hasn't done anything.

Ah yes, said the man from Tesla. It doesn't recognize this gesture yet, but we're fixing it for the next iteration. This should be done next month.

This car is amazing but it's the worst it's ever been, and it's getting exponentially better.

It was in 2009 that I tested an electric Tesla roadster for the first time, then in Lotus shape. This fell apart on the M40 and I was left with some skepticism about the future of the brand.

Well, I won't make that mistake again. It seems weird now. This seems crazy. But I've seen enough to know that this is going to happen and that sooner or later there will be a tipping point.

Everyone will do it: read a book, play cards or simply doze behind the wheel of vehicles traveling of their own accord: faster, quieter, less polluting and safer.

Literary corner

*On the first look at Chapman's Homer: a sonnet by John Keats describing his wonder at reading the ancient Greek poet Homer translated by the Elizabethan playwright George Chapman