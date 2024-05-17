Rashmika Mandanna praises PM Modi's 'decade of development'





She praised the bridge and said it was a game-changer for travel. Indian cinema superstar Rashmika Mandanna recently praised the recently inaugurated Atal Setu Bridge, calling it revolutionary for transport in Mumbai. The 22 kilometer bridge, India's longest sea link, connects Mumbai with its neighboring city, Navi Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, Mandanna highlighted how the bridge significantly reduces travel time, reducing a two-hour journey to just 20 minutes. She further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the infrastructure project, saying, “Everything is just great.” Watch the video here: #WATCH | Mumbai: On the Mumbai-trans Harbor Link (MTHL) Atal Setu, actor Rashmika Mandana says, “Who would have thought something like this would be possible. Now we can easily travel from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. India is moving forward very quickly. and growing at a rapid rate. pic.twitter.com/ACwSoSNaa7 ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024 The Atal Setu Bridge was opened to the public in January this year and has been widely praised for easing traffic congestion in Mumbai. “The two-hour journey can be completed in 20 minutes. You wouldn't even believe it! Who would have thought something like this would be possible? Aaj Navi Mumbai se Mumbai tak, Goa se Mumbai tak aur Bangalore se Mumbai tak (from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai and Goa to Mumbai and Bengaluru to Mumbai), when all the journeys were made so easily and with such amazing infrastructure, it makes me proud,” she told the news agency. ANI press. “Now at least India is not stopping anywhere. Nobody is saying it is not possible in India. Nobody is saying it is not possible in India. Look at our country; it is truly great , and over the last 10 years our country has grown, and its infrastructure today, planning in our country, road planning, everything is just great. It's the time of Haan. knowing that it was all done in seven years is just incredible at first I was speechless,” she added. “Young India is growing at such a fast pace, and India is the smartest country right now, and I am proud of it. And now we should vote responsibly for our development.” PM Modi also shared another video of Rasmika Madanna talking about Atal Setu with a caption that read, “Absolutely! There is nothing more satisfying than connecting people and improving lives.” Absolutely! Nothing is more satisfying than connecting people and improving lives. https://t.co/GZ3gbLN2bb Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2024 Both videos went viral on the social media platform, gaining millions of views from users.

