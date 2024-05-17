Vladimir Putin 'visibly tense' during crucial Xi Jinping meeting | World | News





Vladimir Putin displayed “visible tension” during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier today, a body language expert has claimed. The Russian president's visit to Beijing comes as his armed forces embark on an aggressive offensive in Ukraine. Putin expressed gratitude to Xi for China's proposed plans to resolve the war. These plans were rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies because they echo the Kremlin's position. Xi's China is widely seen as one of Russia's strongest allies and an important trading partner. However, a body language expert's analysis may suggest that the relationship between Putin and Xi may not be as strong as it appears. During the exchanges between the two presidents, Judi James noted that there was a distinct “visible tension,” mainly on Putin's side, with Xi appearing like a hospitable host. READ MORE: Putin on brink of disaster as Xi mulls major move that could sink Russia

Speaking to the Mirror, Judi said: “There is clearly an attempt to register unity here, with most of the effort appearing to come from Putin while Xi adopts the more polite smiles and welcoming demeanor of a good host .” The visit was intended to highlight the alliance between the two nations, which each face complications in their relations with the United States and Europe. Although Putin and Xi have said they seek to end the war, they have not offered any new proposals in their public comments, media reports. the mirror. In a grand display of diplomatic theater at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi Jinping said: “China hopes for Europe's early return to peace and stability and will continue to play a constructive role in this regard.” . »

Despite China's claims of neutrality in the Ukraine conflict, they echo Russian narrative that Moscow was forced to act, while also supplying components for Russian weapons manufacturing. Earlier, Putin received a ceremonial welcome at Tiananmen Square, accompanied by military fanfares and blaring cannons. Before his arrival, Putin expressed optimism about China's peace proposal, saying it could “lay the foundation for a political and diplomatic process that would take into account Russia's security concerns and help achieve to long-term, sustainable peace. Body language expert Judi James looked into the leaders' interactions, observing: “There is some visible tension on Putin's part with his hand appearing to be clenched into a fist, while his projected signals tend to to be only smiles on the lips. and wrinkly smiles to here suggest high levels of desired bonhomie.

She then analyzed Xi's greeting, saying: “Xi's handshake involves his torso facing the camera and his right hand extended to the side, which gives Putin a rather low status for this pose, but the smile Putin's dimple suggests he is happy to be seen shaking hands. with the Chinese leader here.” China, which has refrained from criticizing the Russian invasion, presented a peace proposal in 2023 that broadly called for a ceasefire and direct negotiations between Moscow and kyiv. However, the plan was quickly rejected by Ukraine and Western countries for failing to demand the withdrawal of Russian forces from occupied Ukrainian territories. In a move seen as in line with Russia's controversial rhetoric, China joined Russia in a statement Thursday to defend the post-World War II order and “strongly condemn the glorification or even attempts to revive Nazism and militarism. President Putin has repeatedly justified the military offensive by citing the need for a “denazification” of Ukraine, despite President Volodymyr Zelensky's Jewish heritage and his family's history during the Holocaust, describing the Ukrainian government as a neo-Nazi claim widely dismissed as false.

