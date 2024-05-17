Inside the mutually beneficial relationship between Donald Trump and President Johnson





Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was in New York for various events when he contacted former President Trump to inform him that he would be at the Manhattan courthouse, where Trump's criminal trial would take place. Trump the next morning.

Johnson made the decision himself and contacted Trump directly, a source close to the speaker told Fox News Digital. Several people said he accompanied Trump in his motorcade Tuesday morning.

“I came here today alone to support President Trump because I am one of hundreds of millions of people and a citizen who is deeply concerned about this issue, so I am happy to be here,” he said. he told reporters afterwards.

Johnson was the highest-ranking federal lawmaker so far to appear at Trump's criminal proceedings, a public symbol of the strong alliance the two men have built since Johnson became president after a series of tumultuous events in October.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has a close working relationship with former President Trump, several people said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Several people close to Trump and Johnson told Fox News Digital they speak frequently, with one Republican lawmaker estimating they speak “at least once a week” but added “it depends on the issue.”

The source close to Johnson told Fox News Digital that the president was keeping Trump up to date on major moves in the House of Representatives.

These same allies stressed that the close relationship between an elected congressional leader and their party's presumptive presidential nominee is positive for both the House and the Republican Party as a whole.

“It helps both sides. It helps the House, but it also helps the party, because you're coming from two different directions with the same overall goal,” said Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., who previously served in Trump. Cabinet, told Fox News Digital.

Zinke said Trump and Johnson had a very good working relationship, arguing that their “particularly different” personalities made for a good match.

“I think they both understand that unity of effort is necessary, and that it has to be a cordial relationship. I think they realize that if we hold the House, it would be an imperative for the “America First agenda,” Zinke said. “You have a 100 percent New Yorker with high elbows and a lot of bravado. And then you have a firefighter's son from Louisiana who is nice and low-key. So maybe it's a good match.”

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Fox News Digital: “President Trump, behind the scenes and in public, speaks highly of [Johnson]. I think, like a lot of people, he trusts him.”

Johnson gave a speech to reporters outside Manhattan Criminal Court after attending Trump's trial. (Getty Images)

Meuser added: “[Trump] thinks he could probably improve in some areas. Like I said, I just think we should have fought harder for some of these bills. But I think they really have a special relationship.”

Indeed, Trump used his powerful influence to help Johnson out of legislative logjams before publicly expressing support for Republican rebels' threats to oust the president from office and showing tacit support for Johnson's plan for reform. foreign aid.

Johnson, for his part, has vehemently defended Trump during his criminal trials and even recently proposed defunding special counsel Jack Smith.

This support also extends behind closed doors. Johnson touted Trump's polling numbers in critical swing states during a members-only House GOP conference meeting Wednesday morning, several people said.

And although he was not the first Republican leader in the House of Representatives to support Trump's re-election, his decision was quick and, like much of Johnson's political calculus regarding the ex-president, appears to have been a unilateral decision.

Trump publicly supported Johnson amid an ouster threat led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Before his CNBC interview in November, during which Johnson made news by endorsing Trump, the source close to him recalled that it had been suggested that the speaker wait until his political team could organize a formal deployment.

But Johnson argued that it made no sense to wait because he already supported the ex-president's re-election, the source said, and then caught staff off guard when he told Squawk Box “: “I am fully supportive of President Trump.” “

Several lawmakers classified the relationship between Trump and Johnson as a productive but effective one. The Republican lawmaker who spoke to Fox News Digital said they started from “almost zero,” but the source refuted, citing a recent interview in The Atlantic where Johnson said Trump called him. the next day, Johnson had to abruptly leave a meeting because his sons nearly drowned.

“President Trump miraculously heard about it, but it never made the news,” Johnson said. “He was so moved by the idea that we almost lost them and we talked about the faith aspect of that, because he knows I believe that, you know that God spared my sons' lives. That's how I understand these events, and we talked about it.”

Rep. Ryan Zinke, who served in Trump's Cabinet and is close to Johnson, told Fox News Digital that their “particularly different” personalities made for a good match. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Trump also had a good relationship with Johnson when the latter was part of Trump's impeachment defense team in 2020, the source said.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, another staunch Trump ally, told Fox News Digital: “I think it's a healthy relationship. I think they both respect each other. And they're not always agree, but who does it? But you know they have a relationship where they can get together in person or on the phone and talk about things and come up with a common plan, a common strategy.

Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky, another Republican close to both parties, said their relationship was “very beneficial” for both sides.

“A lot of credit [goes] to both gentlemen for recognizing that they need each other. We need to collaborate, and not just politically, but we want to have an effective first 100 days. We want to increase our majority, take back the White House and flip the Senate, and we want to be ready on day one,” Barr said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

