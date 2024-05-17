Politics
Polo Ralph Lauren employees file complaint with President Joko Widodo
PRESIDENT Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was asked to pay attention to the plight of thousands of employees and families of PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia who are threatened with losing their jobs. This happened due to the Polo Ralph Lauren trademark dispute, the case is currently in the review stage (PK) before the Supreme Court (MA).
They believe the Supreme Court's decision would harm employees and their families. Because one of the judges who tried him had ruled against him in an equally related case.
Also read: Fearing losing their jobs, hundreds of Polo Ralph Lauren employees file suit before the Supreme Court
“We also hope that President Joko Widodo, whose (office) is next to this (MA) building, will hear our aspirations, will hear our complaints,” PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia representative Janli Sembiring told reporters , in front of the MA Building, Central Jakarta, Friday (17/5).
The case in question is the PK case of PT Manggala Putra Perkasa number 10 PK/Pdt.Sus-HKI/2024 and Fahmi Babra number 15 PK/Pdt.Sus-HKI/2024. They demanded that Supreme Justice Rahmi Mulyati be replaced as judge in the case. Because the previous decision of the Supreme Court judge at the cassation and PK level was considered detrimental to PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia.
“Is it difficult to replace a judge Rahmi with so many other judges of the Supreme Court?” he said.
Also read: Brand conflict, Polo Ralph Lauren employees ask the Supreme Court to change the composition of judges
Janli said his party did not trust the integrity of Supreme Justice Rahmi Mulyati, who saw his decision as detrimental to the interests of employees.
“Because we don't trust Judge Rahmi, because he has already dealt with this case. It is impossible for him to correct his decision,” Janli continued.
One of the cases decided by Judge Rahmi was PK PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia number 9 PK/Pdt.Sus-HKI/2024. The verdict was in favor of the MHB.
Also read: Conflict over Polo brand, PT Polo Ralph Lauren employees fear losing their jobs
Janli felt strange about this decision. He also considers that the decision is legally wrong, because from the start, MHB did not own the Polo by Ralph Lauren brand. This is clear from decision number 140/Pdt.G/1995 Jkt Pst, page 10. As well as on the verdict page, where there is neither the word “Polo” nor the word “by”.
“How is it that someone (MHB) who only has a photocopy of proof and the actual mark is only Ralph Lauren and has been removed, not Polo By Ralph Lauren, can remove the mark Polo Ralph Lauren which was officially registered with the DJKI (General Directorate of Intellectual Property) Can we check it from “In 1986 we already had the Polo Ralph Lauren brand and it was official, it could be removed with just photocopies and it was strongly suspected of being fake,” Janli explained.
“Can he (Justice Rahmi) read this decision 140 of 1995? It is clear on page 10 and the decision that the mark which had been registered earlier was Ralph Lauren, not Polo by Ralph Lauren and which was also deleted by court decision, how can someone who does not “Having the Polo by Ralph Lauren brand for a long time and then deciding to own Polo by Ralph Lauren is quite strange,” he added, accompanied by legal representatives of law firm LQ Indonesia and Quotient TV, Putra Hendra Giri.
Also read: Corruption Eradication Committee files appeal against Hasbi Hasan verdict
Apart from this, the decision also removed dozens of PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia brands. According to Janli, this is tantamount to wanting to kill the business of the company they work for.
“We are challenging the legal advice of the opposing party, we are not lawyers, we do not understand the law. But we are challenging positive legal debate. We, as people who are not legal entities, can also read clearly what is written there (decision 140 of 1995) is Ralph Lauren and it was deleted, not Polo by Ralph Lauren. This decision is inconsequential and legally erroneous,” he explained.
“The other side is trying to make it appear that our action has nothing to do with the trademark dispute. Of course there is a connection, because it concerns the lives of many people, the employees that this company supports,” Janli continued. (Z-8)
|
Sources
2/ https://mediaindonesia.com/politik-dan-hukum/671814/karyawan-polo-ralph-lauren-mengadu-ke-presiden-joko-widodo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Polo Ralph Lauren employees file complaint with President Joko Widodo
- Sunday Times Rich List 2024: Gopi Hinduja and Rishi Sunak top the richest people in Britain.
- Bollywood Newswrap, May 17: Katrina Kaif shares birthday love with husband Vicky Kaushal; Heeramandi's Taha Shah makes her Cannes debut
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed as Chinese stocks suffer from new real estate measures |
- Google unveils 6th generation AI chip, TPU called Trillium
- Inside the mutually beneficial relationship between Donald Trump and President Johnson
- US Suspends Funding for Controversial Virus-Hunting Group: What Researchers Say
- Conner Smith to perform at Island Resort and Casino | News, Sports, Jobs
- University of Minnesota Athletics
- Brittany Mahomes Wears Nude Dress to Sports Illustrated Party
- The Ohio farmer who resigned as GOP chairman is now voting for Biden. Hear why
- Punjab jail inmates demand same privileges given to Imran Khan