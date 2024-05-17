Polo Ralph Lauren employees file complaint with President Joko Widodo

PRESIDENT Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was asked to pay attention to the plight of thousands of employees and families of PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia who are threatened with losing their jobs. This happened due to the Polo Ralph Lauren trademark dispute, the case is currently in the review stage (PK) before the Supreme Court (MA).

They believe the Supreme Court's decision would harm employees and their families. Because one of the judges who tried him had ruled against him in an equally related case.

“We also hope that President Joko Widodo, whose (office) is next to this (MA) building, will hear our aspirations, will hear our complaints,” PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia representative Janli Sembiring told reporters , in front of the MA Building, Central Jakarta, Friday (17/5).

The case in question is the PK case of PT Manggala Putra Perkasa number 10 PK/Pdt.Sus-HKI/2024 and Fahmi Babra number 15 PK/Pdt.Sus-HKI/2024. They demanded that Supreme Justice Rahmi Mulyati be replaced as judge in the case. Because the previous decision of the Supreme Court judge at the cassation and PK level was considered detrimental to PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia.

“Is it difficult to replace a judge Rahmi with so many other judges of the Supreme Court?” he said.

Janli said his party did not trust the integrity of Supreme Justice Rahmi Mulyati, who saw his decision as detrimental to the interests of employees.

“Because we don't trust Judge Rahmi, because he has already dealt with this case. It is impossible for him to correct his decision,” Janli continued.

One of the cases decided by Judge Rahmi was PK PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia number 9 PK/Pdt.Sus-HKI/2024. The verdict was in favor of the MHB.

Janli felt strange about this decision. He also considers that the decision is legally wrong, because from the start, MHB did not own the Polo by Ralph Lauren brand. This is clear from decision number 140/Pdt.G/1995 Jkt Pst, page 10. As well as on the verdict page, where there is neither the word “Polo” nor the word “by”.

“How is it that someone (MHB) who only has a photocopy of proof and the actual mark is only Ralph Lauren and has been removed, not Polo By Ralph Lauren, can remove the mark Polo Ralph Lauren which was officially registered with the DJKI (General Directorate of Intellectual Property) Can we check it from “In 1986 we already had the Polo Ralph Lauren brand and it was official, it could be removed with just photocopies and it was strongly suspected of being fake,” Janli explained.

“Can he (Justice Rahmi) read this decision 140 of 1995? It is clear on page 10 and the decision that the mark which had been registered earlier was Ralph Lauren, not Polo by Ralph Lauren and which was also deleted by court decision, how can someone who does not “Having the Polo by Ralph Lauren brand for a long time and then deciding to own Polo by Ralph Lauren is quite strange,” he added, accompanied by legal representatives of law firm LQ Indonesia and Quotient TV, Putra Hendra Giri.

Apart from this, the decision also removed dozens of PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia brands. According to Janli, this is tantamount to wanting to kill the business of the company they work for.

“We are challenging the legal advice of the opposing party, we are not lawyers, we do not understand the law. But we are challenging positive legal debate. We, as people who are not legal entities, can also read clearly what is written there (decision 140 of 1995) is Ralph Lauren and it was deleted, not Polo by Ralph Lauren. This decision is inconsequential and legally erroneous,” he explained.

“The other side is trying to make it appear that our action has nothing to do with the trademark dispute. Of course there is a connection, because it concerns the lives of many people, the employees that this company supports,” Janli continued. (Z-8)