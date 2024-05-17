Decoding politics: PM Modi says Congress wants to allocate 15% of budget for minorities. What could he mean? | News from the political pulse

In his campaign speeches last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress wants to reserve 15% of budget allocations for minorities. He then vowed that he would not allow such division of the budget, nor any reservations based on religion in employment and education.

The Prime Minister made these statements for the first time on Wednesday at Pimpalgaon Baswant in Maharashtras Nashik district.

They want to devote 15% of the budget to minorities. They want a reservation for minorities. As CM (of Gujarat), I strongly opposed it. The BJP did not allow this to happen. Even Dr BR Ambedkar was against reservations based on religion, he said.

Modi's claims were slammed by the opposition, with Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was finance minister during the UPA government, calling them “totally false” and “increasingly bizarre”.

For 75 years, we all know, there has been only one annual financial statement. So how can there be two budgets, for Hindus and for Muslims? It’s scandalous, he said.

In a post on cent of the expenditure should be spent on development projects for MINORITIES… The word “Muslim” did not appear in the statement… The SAME statement appeared in the final budget of the Ministry of Minority Affairs for 2016-17 (NDA) …How does this perfectly normal statement in the result Ministry of Minority Affairs budget magically turn into a “Budget for Muslims”?…Clearly, the honorable Prime Minister took a normal statement in a normal report and transformed it into a “Budget for Muslims” under the UPA. What no one told him was that the VERY declaration was also in the final NDA budget! »

* What could the Prime Minister be referring to?

Although Modi did not clarify his claims, he may have been referring to the 15-point program undertaken by the Manmohan Singh government in 2004. The plan stipulated that, wherever possible, 15 per cent of targets and expenditure different programs would be reserved for minorities.

A 15-point agenda for the welfare of minorities was first announced in 1983 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was designed to counter the threat of communal discord and violence, ensure representation of minorities in government jobs and ensure them a fair share in economic empowerment programs.

The UPA government revamped the idea, paying special attention to the upliftment of minorities. In October 2004, a few months after first coming to power, he announced the creation of a National Commission for Religious and Linguistic Minorities, known as the Ranganath Mishra Commission. The group began its work in March 2005.

Addressing Parliament in 2005, President APJ Abdul Kalam said the Ranganath Mishra Commission would examine the social and economic status of these disadvantaged groups and suggest mechanisms to improve their educational, employment and economic opportunities while by preparing a white paper on the status of minority communities in the country. India needs to revamp its 15-point agenda for the welfare of minorities.

In his Independence Day speech the same year, Singh announced that the new 15-point agenda would have specific targets which must be achieved within a specific time frame.

In March 2005, the government established a second group, a “High Level Committee”, to prepare a “Report on the social, economic and educational situation of the Muslim community in India”. It was headed by retired judge Rajinder Sachar. The Committee was mandated to consolidate, collate and analyze the social, economic and educational status of the Muslim community in order to identify areas of government intervention to resolve relevant issues.

* What did the UPA's 15-point program look like?

In 2006, the Singh government announced the program guidelines.

The goals were to improve educational opportunities, ensure a fair share for minorities in economic activities and employment, through existing and new programs, improve credit support for self-employment and recruitment for state and central government jobs, to improve the living conditions of minorities. ensuring them an appropriate share in infrastructure development projects, as well as the prevention and control of community discord and violence.

The guidelines added that the program should ensure that the benefits of various government schemes for the underprivileged reach the deprived sections of the minority communities. The government has said it wants to ensure that benefits from government programs go fairly to minorities, with the new program also providing for a certain proportion of development projects to be located in areas of concentrated minority populations.

It is in these guidelines that the government declared that, wherever possible, 15% of the objectives and expenditures of different programs should be reserved for minorities.

The government initially included 24 projects, programs and initiatives from 11 ministries and departments in the 15-point agenda.

* How did other parties react to this?

The issue took a political turn in December 2007, when the BJP criticized the Singh government for including the 15-point program in the draft Eleventh Five Year Plan.

The BJP, which accused the UPA government of pandering to minorities, took this stand ahead of the 54th meeting of the National Development Council (NDC) convened to approve the plan.

In a statement, Rajnath Singh, the then BJP president, accused the government of trying to sow seeds of discord, discord and disintegration by seeking to mainstream the municipal budget aspect by reserving 15 per cent of the funds to minorities.

It is indeed unfortunate that under the Congress-led UPA government, a critical vision document that sets the tone and direction for national growth and development for the next five years is now being treated as a tool of appeasement policy, Rajnath Singh said, adding the move would give a fillip to the competing demands of communities for budgetary allocations and in doing so, the holistic approach to national development would become a casualty.

He said BJP chief ministers would oppose any overt or covert move to mainstream communal budgeting.

The then BJP CMs, led by then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, opposed the move at the NDC meeting. Modi alleged that the UPA government was

resort to “municipal budgeting”. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh rejected the charge, saying there was no attempt to divide the population along caste or

religious lines and the emphasis remained on the most marginalized sections of society.

* What happened next ?

The eleventh five-year plan was approved. BJP leaders continued their criticism on the subject, but were not as virulent.

The UPA government also continued to talk about the program in its annual governance reports. In the 2012-13 report, a year before losing power to the Modi-led BJP, the government said: 15% of targets and expenditure for projects included in the Prime Minister's new 15-point agenda for the welfare of minorities were reserved during the financial year 2012-2013. year, and this was closely monitored.