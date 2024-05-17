“Seriously, is it Imran Khan?” : Viral clip of white-haired former Pakistani prime minister sparks buzz on social media





The brief footage shows Khan, aged 71, sitting in a chair alongside two other individuals. In the video, Khan appears unrecognizable without his usual black hair.

Many users of the platform, formerly known as Twitter, have spoken out about Khan's altered appearance.

A user expressed surprise, wondering if the individual in the video was indeed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader. Seriously, is it Imran Khan? he wrote.

Another user took a more realistic tone, sarcastically asking what people expect a 71-year-old man to look like. Do you expect a 71 year old to look like a Calvin Klein model? the comment joked.

Meanwhile, another user dismissed the clip as fake and AI-generated. AI-generated video, stop misleading people, she said.

News18 was unable to independently verify the video.

On Thursday, Khan appeared before the country's Supreme Court via video link in a case regarding changes to anti-corruption laws. However, a leaked image of the 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party founder shows him attending the hearing with black hair, unlike his appearance in the viral clip.

Khan has fought dozens of cases registered against him. Thursday's appearance was related to a complaint he filed against amendments to Pakistan's anti-corruption laws. The Supreme Court this week ordered the government to ensure Khan's presence via video link, granting his request to represent himself rather than through a lawyer.

The former Pakistani Prime Minister, removed from power in 2022, was released on bail on Wednesday in a land corruption case. However, he will remain in prison since he was found guilty in four cases and given suspended sentences in two of them.

Despite his conviction, Khan remains very popular in Pakistan. He alleges the affairs are part of an effort by his political rivals and the country's powerful military to sideline him and prevent his return to power, allegations both deny.

(With contribution from agencies)

