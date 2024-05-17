House Republicans show up for Trump trial as legislation lags





Leaving Washington behind, prominent far-right House Republicans who have repeatedly thrown Congress into chaos showed up at Donald Trump's secret trial Thursday to do what they do best .

They stood in front of Trump Tower to film their support for the indicted former president. They went to the Manhattan courthouse standing back and waiting, as Rep. Matt Gaetz said in invoking Trump's call to the extremist Proud Boys. They were ordered to put down their cell phones.

And House Republicans commandeered the attention, just as House Speaker Mike Johnson did earlier in the week to denounce what they called kangaroo court and the political persecution of Trump, while their day jobs awaited their return.

President Trump isn't going anywhere, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., said as hecklers interrupted.

And we're not going anywhere either. We are here to be by his side.

The split-screen scene between New York and Washington, DC, provided one of the most striking examples of how Republicans have abandoned the austerity tasks of government in favor of the contrived spectacle of grievance, performance and outrage that fuels American politics in the Trump era.

With much of Congress once again at a standstill, unable to legislate to overcome the nation's challenges, Republicans chose to spend the day going viral.

The excursion was all the more notable because it comes as House Republicans focused Thursday on the decision to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, part of a broader campaign attack on the President Joe Biden.

Republicans on the House Oversight and Judiciary Committee are demanding that the Justice Department provide evidence in the classified documents case against Biden, including an audio interview that is potentially embarrassing for the president as he stumbles over some answers. The Judiciary Committee worked Thursday, while the Oversight Committee pushed its hearing until the evening, once lawmakers returned.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, perhaps Trump's most outspoken ally who joined him in New York when he was first indicted in the case, blasted her Republican colleagues for rushing to Manhattan when she told them they should be back in Washington taking care of congressional business.

I'm doing my job here, Greene said on the eve of the trip.

Greene particularly criticized Johnson, the president she tried to oust, for rushing to New York as she pushed him toward her next big project, dismantling the office of special counsel Jack Smith and his acts of federal charges against Trump, including for trying to overturn the 2020 election. in the run-up to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

All of this is taking place while Congress is recognized as being among the most unproductive in recent times, with few legislative accomplishments or bills passed.

Republicans won majority control of the House in 2023, but were quickly consumed by infighting as traditional conservatives were pushed aside by Trump's national populist Make America Great Again movement. They ousted their own leader, then-President Kevin McCarthy, derailed priority bills and forced Johnson to rely on Democratic help to stay in power, an unprecedented scenario.

Extremist MAGA Republicans have brought nothing but chaos, dysfunction and extremism to Congress from the very beginning, said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader. Nor can they point to a single thing they were able to do on their own to get real results, to solve the problems of hard-working American taxpayers.

Get a job, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee posted on social media.

Outside the courthouse, a dozen Republican lawmakers dressed differently, as others did in matching dark suits and Trump-style red ties earlier in the week, but formed nevertheless a united front for Trump.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference near Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday, May 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

We are watching the persecution of a patriot, said Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn. What a price for being patriotic President Trump paid.

Gaetz called it Mr. Potato Head's doll of crimes where prosecutors had to piece together a bunch of things to present a case.

While some, like Gaetz, are among Trump's biggest supporters in Congress, others are quickly moving to polish their credentials with the MAGA movement, which now defines the Republican Party for their own political survival.

The chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., was slow to support Trump and now faces a tough primary next month. His Trump-aligned challenger, Republican John McGuire, was able to accompany Good and other lawmakers in Trump's motorcade to the courthouse.

We're here to support him, Good said of Trump. We are here to defend him and tell the truth about this travesty of justice, this political persecution, this electoral interference, this election rigging.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., holds a photo of former President Donald Trump as he speaks during a news conference near Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in New York . (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., who had been a supporter of his home state's presidential candidate Nikki Haley, derided the kangaroo court prosecuting Trump.

Arizona Rep. Eli Crane said Democrats were going after Trump because they couldn't beat him at the polls in November.

Crane said he and other Republicans were fighting to make America great again, which, after an afternoon of rowdiness, brought a round of cheers.

By the end of the day, they were back at the Capitol, several of them recounting their visit in a series of late-night speeches, all caught on camera, before calling it a night and closing the House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/gaetz-boebert-republicans-protest-trump-trial-congress-1427438aca521ae95ee6ae7b465f001c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos