Vladimir Putin meets Xi Jinping: What are India's concerns about strengthening ties between Russia and China? | News explained





Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met Thursday (May 16) at the historic Great Hall of the People, the seat of power of the Chinese Communist Party, where a welcoming ceremony for the Russian leader included a guard of honor from the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA).

Calling Xi my dear friend, Putin said it was of fundamental importance that relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic and are not directed against anyone. Xi said China-Russia friendship is eternal and has become a model for a new type of international relations. The two leaders then attended a concert to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Putin's two-day visit to China comes as Russia has taken firm control of the course of the war in Ukraine. Xi has just returned from tour of Europe where he met the French president, as well as the Hungarian and Serbian leaders, both friends of Putin. China, Russia and the war in Ukraine China and Russia signed a no-holds-barred strategic partnership just days before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. More than two years later, Russia controls large swaths of Ukrainian territory and is currently in middle of a successful offensive in the northeast of the country. Kharkiv region as well as in the south of the country. China's role in the war is a major concern for the West, led by the United States. This was pointed out forcefully by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during separate visits to China last month.

Blinken said China was the leading supplier of dual-use items, which have both civilian and military applications. Russia, he said, would find it difficult to continue its assault on Ukraine without China's support. The United States believes China provides technology that Russia uses to build missiles, tanks and other weapons on the battlefield. Russian imports of machine tools, computer chips and other dual-use items from China have increased significantly. Sales of Chinese logistics equipment such as trucks (for transporting troops) and excavators (for digging trenches) to Russia have increased four to seven times since the start of the war. In his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Xi promised that China would not sell weapons to Russia and would control the flow of dual-use goods to its military. Welcoming Putin a week later in Beijing, Xi reaffirmed the friendship between their two countries. He said he met Putin more than 40 times and they remained in close contact, ensuring healthy, steady and harmonious development of the relationship. The visit is Putin's 19th trip to China since 2000, when he became Russia's leader, and his first foreign visit since the start of a new six-year term that will keep him in power at least until 2030. The West expects Xi to use his influence with Putin to end the war. While signing a statement deepening strategic relations with Russia, Xi said Thursday that both sides agreed that a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis was the right direction. Putin, who would like to end the war when the momentum is with him, said he was grateful to China for trying to resolve the crisis, and added that he would brief Xi on the situation in Ukraine, where Russian forces were advancing on several fronts. . Sino-Russian relationship Last year, a White House spokesperson said that Sino-Russian relations were a marriage of convenience, and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan raised the caricatured idea that the two countries would have become unwavering allies. There is a history in the development of Sino-Russian relations, and the United States has had a role to play in this development. Relations between China and the Soviet Union did not start well. When Chairman Mao Zedong visited Moscow after the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, he had to wait weeks to meet Joseph Stalin. Mao was reportedly placed in an isolated dacha outside the capital where, according to an article in Smithsonian magazine, the only recreational facility was a broken ping-pong table. During the Cold War, China and the USSR were rivals and vied for control of the global communist movement. Tensions between the two countries rose dangerously in the early 1960s, and they fought a brief border war in 1969. Relations began to improve after Mao's death in 1976, but remained frosty until collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. In the post-Cold War era, economic relations constitute the new strategic basis of Sino-Russian relations. China has become Russia's largest trading partner and the largest Asian investor in Russia. China views Russia as a global raw materials power and a valuable market for its consumer goods. The West's hostile approach towards Russia after the annexation of Crimea in 2014 has brought Moscow closer to Beijing. India has always believed that it was the West that pushed Russia to become more attached to China. Critical Concerns for India For New Delhi, the Russian-Chinese defense axis raises crucial questions. About 60 to 70 percent of India's defense supplies come from Russia, and New Delhi needs regular, reliable supplies, especially at a time when Indian and Chinese soldiers have been stuck in a border standoff for four years. Many Western analysts have warned India against a scenario in which Russia becomes a minor partner of China. At the same time, India would not want the Russian defense industry to suffer from Western sanctions, at least in the short and medium term. What would Russia do if war broke out between India and China? The Soviet Union's position during the 1962 war was not particularly favorable to India. Moscow did provide support during the 1971 war, but it is neither 1962 nor 1971, and Vladimir Putin's Russia is not the old Soviet Union.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/xi-putin-and-the-world-9333972/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos