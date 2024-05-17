Politics
WHO treaty makes the world safer
The world is on the verge of forging a generational pact to protect all countries from a repeat of the terrible losses inflicted by Covid-19. This vital effort, launched by the UK and more than 190 World Health Organization member states more than two years ago, aims to ensure that everyone, everywhere, is better protected when the next outbreak occurs. pandemic.
There are elements of opinion within our country and others who, despite the evidence, continue to claim that the proposed global agreement on the pandemic is an attack on national sovereignty and a tool to impose vaccination on the population scale, the obligation to wear a mask and confinement.
In fact, the draft agreement states: Nothing in the WHO Pandemic Agreement should be construed as conferring on the WHO Secretariat… any authority to direct, direct, modify or prescribe any another way… national laws.
Numerous references in the agreement reinforce this truth, that sovereignty over national health decisions rests with national governments. The agreement states that the WHO does not have the authority to require… that the parties take specific measures, such as barring or accepting travelers, imposing vaccination mandates… or implementing lockdowns. At no point during the negotiations did the WHO request such powers.
In the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Conservative minister responsible for Britain's negotiations on the deal, Andrew Stephenson, forcefully corrected those who claimed the WHO would requisition or seize vaccines and other equipment from governments without their consent. He said: Countries are discussing a voluntary mechanism that UK companies could join, if they wish, to share vaccines in exchange for information they may need to develop their products.
Other claims made by critics of the agreements do not stand up to scrutiny. At no point during the negotiations did the WHO seek the power to monitor population movements or deploy armed troops to enforce mandatory vaccinations and lockdowns.
The first call for a global agreement on the pandemic was made by Boris Johnson in this newspaper. Then Mr Johnson, backed by 26 world leaders, wrote that a deal on pandemics should lead to more mutual and shared accountability, transparency and cooperation within the international system, adding that pandemic preparedness requires global leadership for a global health system. worthy of this millennium.
World leaders compared the deal they sought to the settlement reached in the aftermath of World War II.
And yet while Boris Johnson has described Covid-19 as the greatest challenge to the global community since the 1940s, too many of his supporters seem to have forgotten how vulnerable every country was during Covid-19 and how we have everyone rightly says: “Never”. Again.
At the height of the pandemic, do we not remember how the UK, as a sovereign state, encouraged public-private collaboration to develop life-saving vaccines to protect against Covid-19? Didn't we say that if we had vaccinated the poorest parts of the world more quickly, we could have avoided the later phases of the pandemic?
Only by forgetting the damage caused by inadequate international collaboration can we now consider turning inward.
Countries that are secure in their position in the world demonstrate their sovereignty through cooperation, not isolation, and work with global partners where there is common interest and shared benefits. In the 1960s, President Kennedy signed the world's first nuclear test ban treaty. In the 1980s, Gorbachev and Reagan achieved the world's largest reduction in nuclear weapons. In 2009, the world came together to prevent a global recession from turning into a global depression. Global solutions to global problems.
The world does not know when the next pandemic will threaten us, but by having the courage to act now, we will protect future generations. We would be negligent if we forgot the definitive lesson of recent years: When a pandemic threatens, no one is safe anywhere until everyone is safe everywhere.
The Right Honorable Gordon Brown was Prime Minister from 2007 to 2010.
