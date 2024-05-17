“The country will go bankrupt if” 10 things Narendra Modi said at the Mumbai rally

Modi made the remark while addressing a Lok Sabha election campaign rally for Mahayuti (BJP-Sena-NCP) candidates at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area.

Invoking the late Bal Thackeray in his speech, PM Modi termed Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena as nakli sena and accused them of betraying the Shiv Sena founder.

For power, they followed those who celebrated after the Mumbai attack. They are sitting on the lap of the Congress which insulted Veer Savarkar. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has betrayed the country. They give a clean bill to Kasab, who painted the city with blood. The MVA speaks the language of Pakistan when it comes to surgical strike. What could be more insulting to the country of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the results of these elections will shatter all previous records and India will become a huge power on June 4.

Here is what Modi said on various topics:

It's Bombay

The city of Mumbai is not just seeing dreams; it lives them. In this dream city, I came here with a dream of 2047. Mumbai is going to play a huge role in creating India's Viksit Bharat.

On the economy

When the country gained freedom, we were the sixth largest economy in the world. In 2014, when we came to power, India was ranked 11th in terms of economy. However, in the last ten years, since you took charge of this “sevak”, the country has become the fifth largest economy in the world. Record investment comes to Mumbai. In a few years, we will become the third largest economy in the world. I will give you Vikasit Bharat.

On the Ram temple

Some say what Modi is saying is impossible. These are the same people who thought the Temple of the Ram was impossible. The world will have to accept that the people of India were so strong in their thoughts that they continued to struggle for 500 years for a single dream. Accordingly, Ram Lalla is Virajman in a big temple.

On article 370

Those who harbor dreams of reviving Article 370 should listen carefully. No power in the world can bring back Article 370.

On poverty

For 60 years, Congress claimed to eradicate poverty from the country. If you listen to their speeches, all they talked about was poverty. However, over the past 10 years, we have lifted 25 million people out of poverty. What seemed impossible has become possible. This feat was made possible not because of Modi, but because of your vote.

In Congress

If the Congress had been dissolved after independence on the advice of Gandhiji, India would be at least fifty years ahead of the game today. The congregation of all systems in India after independence ruined five decades of the country.

On Maharashtra politics

When these people “stole” the mandate in Maharashtra, they hampered the development work. Be it the bullet train works, Mumbai Metro, dedicated scare corridor, JNPT container terminal works or any other Mumbai project, they have stalled all development works. Modi came to return the rights of Mumbai. Today, the most modern infrastructure in the world is located in Mumbai. The Mumbai Metro is expanding, the railway is being modernized, an airport is being built in Navi Mumbai and the day is not far for Mumbai to get the first bullet train.

On employment

The NDA alliance creates new employment sectors. Over the past 10 years, 1.25 million start-ups have been created. More than 8,000 start-ups are found in Mumbai alone. India has become the second largest mobile manufacturing country. In the past, we imported cell phones, today we export. From textiles to technology, from talent to tourism, from space to sports, India will be a country of opportunities in the next five years. This will benefit the youth of Mumbai and professionals.

On the ease of living

Modi prioritizes ease of living. The dreams of the hut dwellers of a pakka house also come true. We focus on quality and cheaper healthcare.

Future plans

Modi has a 10-year report card and also a 25-year track record. On the other hand, what does the INDI alliance have – so many people, so many opinions. So many parties, so many announcements and so many parties, so many prime ministers. If we look at the announcements made in the Congressional program, the country is going to go bankrupt. They have their eye on the gold of our temples and the mangalsutras of women. They came up with the idea of ​​a 50 percent inheritance tax.

Stage alert!

Published: May 17, 2024, 10:09 PM IST

