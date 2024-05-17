Trump trial hinges on Michael Cohen's credibility





New York prosecutors trying to convict Donald Trump of falsifying business records face a daunting challenge: They must convince a jury to trust the word of a convicted perjurer.

The credibility of Michal Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, dominated the fifth week of the former president's trial. Cohen's testimony is at the heart of accusations that Trump led a scheme to hide secret payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election and lied on business forms to cover up campaign finance violations.

He's really the only person in the prosecution who can connect these dots and put all this evidence together, says Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor.

But Cohens isn't exactly the ideal star witness. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight crimes involving the hush money scheme, including lying to Congress and federal investigators. He spent more than a year in prison before completing the remainder of his three-year sentence on home detention. It goes without saying that he has credibility problems, says Anna Cominsky, a professor at New York Law School.

Trump's defense lawyers spent much of the week discrediting Cohen. During cross-examination, attorney Todd Blanche portrayed Cohen as untrustworthy and motivated by vendettas, highlighting his history of lying and frequent anti-Trump tirades on social media. He reminded Cohen that he recently called Trump an asshole dictator who belongs in a cage. That sounds like something I would say, Cohen replied. Blanche also suggested that Cohen had a financial interest in Trump's disappearance, pointing to the $3.4 million he made from two books and the T-shirts and coffee mugs he sold that read: ” Send Trump to the big house, not the White House.”

This is the basic strategy of Trump's defense: portraying Cohen as a disgruntled former employee whose word cannot be trusted. You have to understand that this guy is not a credible person, says a source close to Trump. He lies about everything. He hasn't lied once in his life. He has not lied to Congress once. He lied in court, he lied to investigators, he lied to his wife.

Trump's lawyers pointed to a secret recording Cohen took of Trump shortly before the 2016 election, which he later leaked to the National Enquirer. He surreptitiously recorded Donald Trump in a phone call as blackmail, according to the source. It was his client at the time. Completely unethical.

The burden on prosecutors is to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump ordered Cohen to pay Daniels $130,000 to prevent her from publicizing an alleged sexual relationship she had with Trump in 2006. (Trump denies the affair.) According to Cohen, Trump agreed. to repay him a total of $420,000 in monthly installments of $35,000 and to record these payments as a legal provision. Invoices and checks show Trump paid that amount to Cohen in January and February 2017, each labeled as legal fees. But only Cohen can explain the reason for these payments.

In court, Cohen recalled discussions with Trump about the need to ensure Daniels' silence after the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which Trump bragged about grabbing women by the genitals. Do it, Cohen said, Trump told him. He also claimed that Trump was more worried about his electoral prospects than his family life. In Cohen's testimony, Trump said: Women will hate me. The guys may think it's cool, but it's going to be a disaster for the campaign.

For some former prosecutors, Cohen provided the elements necessary to convict Trump, who faces 34 counts. He provided the testimony the prosecution needed under direct examination, said Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney. Mariotti agrees: These conversations are essential to establishing essential elements of the prosecution's case.

But ultimately, it's a 12-member jury that will determine Trump's fate. If even one of them concludes that the prosecution failed to prove its case, Trump could step down.

Blanche's cross-examination of Cohen is expected to resume Monday, and it is not yet clear whether Trump will testify in his own defense. According to a source close to the matter, no decision has yet been made.

The case will hinge on whether jurors believe Cohen despite his disreputable past. This is not a new complication; prosecutors are often forced to rely on witnesses with credibility problems. But the challenge is much more serious in the first-ever criminal trial against a former and potentially future president. Cominsky says: We never know what a jury will do.

