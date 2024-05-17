In letter to Prisons IG, Punjab inmates demand 'equal rights' like Imran Khan





Former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan leaving the court. AFP/File

LAHORE: Inmates of all Punjab jails have demanded equal treatment and privileges given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, who is 'enjoying Class B facilities' during his incarceration at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Punjab Prisons, the inmates said special amenities, like those of the PTI founder, should be provided to all other prisoners.

The letter further stated that the provision of special facilities to Khan was a gross violation of the Prison Rules, 1978.

The PTI founder was incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala Prison in better-class (Class B) facilities with high security due to his status as a former Prime Minister.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who was ousted from the Prime Minister's office in 2022, faced several cases, including the 190 million reference, the Toshakhana case and others.

According to Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, the deposed prime minister was living a luxurious life in prison.

Three rooms are for his use and an entire gallery for walking around, Tarar had said earlier this year in response to PTI's concerns over lack of facilities for Khan.

Media reports suggest that there is a kitchen dedicated to preparing Khan's meals and that he occupies two of the seven special cells, typically housing 35 prisoners. The remaining five cells remain vacant for security reasons.

The details, outlined in a report submitted to the Lahore High Court by a prison warden last month, also include that Khan uses a yard equipped with exercise machines and other equipment for his daily walks and recreational activities .

In addition to this, the deposed prime minister also enjoys several other security measures such as the designation of several personnel and security protocols.

Keeping this in mind, the prisoners of Punjab sought equal treatment and privileges for them in the jails.

