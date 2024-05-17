Five biggest bombshells from Donald Trump's audience





Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, spent this week testifying at his ex-employer's secret trial in Manhattan, during which he made a number of startling allegations.

Cohen was previously a Trump loyalist but has since become an outspoken critic, saying he wants the former president to “crumble and rot inside for what he did to me” during an edition of October 2023 from his podcast which was played in court on Thursday. In 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to a number of crimes, including campaign finance violations and lying to Congress, which he said were committed “for the benefit” of Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records that prosecutors say occurred to conceal the payment of $130,000 in hush money to Stormy Daniels, a former pornographic actress, before the presidential election of 2016. The ex-president, and presumptive Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, denies any wrongdoing as well as Daniels' claim that the two had an affair in 2006.

Newsweek provided a list of the top five bombshells revealed during Cohen's testimony. Newsweek reached out to Donald Trump's lawyer and representatives for his 2024 presidential campaign for comment via email outside of regular business hours.

Donald Trump 'approved' Daniels' payment plan

On Tuesday, Cohen said Trump personally approved the plan to repay the payment to Daniels, which amounted to $420,000 over 12 months, because the sum was increased for tax purposes, as well as to include other expenses .

Cohen said it took place during a meeting involving himself, Trump and Allen Weisselberg, then the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, now in prison for perjury.

When a prosecutor asked Cohen “what, if anything, did Mr. Trump say at that time” regarding the payments, he responded “that he approved it.”

Michael Cohen photographed on May 16, 2024 in New York. Cohen was called to testify at the former president's secret trial.

On Monday, the court saw a bank statement from Cohen's First Republic showing he made a $130,000 wire transfer to Daniels' attorney before the 2016 election, according to prosecutors.

The statement also contained what prosecutors said were handwritten notes from Weisselberg detailing how Cohen would then be repaid via monthly payments of $35,000.



Trump's secret recording revealed

The court heard about an alleged secret recording Cohen made of Trump before the 2016 presidential election, in which the Republican firebrand indicated he was aware of his plans to pay $150,000 to stop the publication of 'a separate article regarding Playboy model Karen McDougal. In 2018, McDougal told CNN that she had an affair with Trump, during which the two men had sex “several dozen times.” This assertion is strongly denied by Trump.

Cohen said he made the recording to prove to National Enquirer publisher David Pecker that he would be reimbursed for the $150,000 he paid McDougal to buy her silence about her alleged affair with Trump. .

In the recording, Trump is heard asking Cohen, “So what do we have to pay for this? A fifty-year-old?” The fixer also allegedly informed Trump of the need to create a shell company to reimburse the publisher.

Melania Trump's defense in the locker room

According to Cohen, it was Melania Trump who suggested the “locker room talk” line of defense over her husband's comments in the leaked Access Hollywood tape shortly before the 2016 election.

In the video, recorded in 2005, Trump is heard saying “when you're a star,” you “can do anything” to women, including “grab them by the pussy.”

Cohen said: “The spin he wanted to put on it was that it was a locker room talk, something that Melania had recommended, or at least he told me that was what Melania had thought, and that he was using it to take control of the story to minimize its impact on him and his campaign.

Cohen gets his knees cut off

On Thursday, Cohen was challenged by Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, for claiming that on October 24, 2016, he had a conversation with Trump using the phone of Keith Schiller, then the Republican candidate's bodyguard, while They were discussing resolving Daniels' situation.

According to Blanche, Cohen only spoke with Schiller, not Trump, about an unrelated matter.

Elie Honig, CNN legal analyst, said: “I don't think I've ever seen a star witness get his knees cut off as clearly and dramatically as what just happened with Michael Cohen.

“I've certainly seen some very effective cross-examination of cooperating witnesses. I've seen aspects of their story cut and called into question, but it gets to the heart of the allegation here, this October 24 phone call .And it seems to the jury…that it was a devastating moment.”

