JCB has defended its deliveries to Russia for months after saying it had stopped exports

Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world. Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email

British excavator maker JCB has admitted some of its products were sent to Russia after saying it had stopped all exports due to the war in Ukraine.

The company said the equipment was sent through a third party due to contractual obligations, but insisted it had since withdrawn from Russia completely and closed a factory in Moscow .

The Guardian reported that Russian customs records showed that the company, owned by the billionaire Bamford family – major donors to the Conservative Party – continued to offer new products to Russian retailers after March 2, 2022 – when it said it had stopped.

The company, which opened a factory in Russia in 2016, announced that it had voluntarily suspended all its operations in Russia.

The Guardian claims the disclosure casts doubt on the accuracy of JCB's statements regarding its operations in Russia and its relationships with its largest dealer in the country – Moscow-based Lonmadi, and that company's former owner, the JVM Group based in the UK.

JCB has repeatedly said it stopped exporting products to Russia and JVM companies after March 2, 2022, less than a week after Putin sent his troops to invade neighboring Ukraine.

JCB says it has now completely withdrawn from Russia ( Reuters )

But customs records collected by a trade data provider, consulted by The Guardianreportedly show the serial numbers of dozens of vehicles, worth millions of pounds, which appear to have been supplied to Russian companies after March 2.

Asked for comment, JCB admitted that JVM had continued to collect excavators from JCB factories months after the voluntary pause, but said this was due to contractual obligations.

JCB also confirmed that manufacturing of some equipment continued after this date.

The firm's lawyers told the Guardian: Any collection of goods by an FMV company after March 2, 2022 was in accordance with contractual obligations already entered into and completed or substantially completed before that date.

The company also denied any inconsistencies or inaccuracies in its public statements.

Lord Anthony Bamford, 78, is a close ally and financial backer of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He and his family have donated millions to conservatives. He was made a Conservative peer in 2013.

JCB was founded by Lord Bamford's father, Joseph Cyril Bamford, and The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 said the family was worth 5.9 billion.

Boris Johnson celebrated the launch of a new JCB factory in Vadodara, Gujarat in 2022 ( PA wire )

According to this year's list, the Bamford family's fortune rose to 7.65 billion, placing them 19th, up from 32 last year.

In 2022, JCB, based in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, had 22 factories and more than 750 dealerships worldwide.

Weeks after halting work in Russia, on March 22, the company opened its new factory in India, aiming to strengthen its global manufacturing presence.

Mr Johson opened the factory and was joined by Lord Bamford, who led JCB's expansion into India in the late 1970s, including the opening of its first factory in Ballabgarh, near Delhi.

JCB has six factories in India, including Jaipur and Pune. The company is also present in China.

In another case confirmed by JCB, manufacturing in China of an excavator ordered by a small Russian dealer in 2021 was completed on March 7, 2022, five days after the voluntary ban.

A profile of Lord Bamford in The independent, published in 2006, describes him as one of Britain's leading power players, counting celebrities, royals and politicians of all stripes among his friends. Sir Anthony was said to have been on good terms with King Charles – then the Prince of Wales – who used his helicopter, as well as former prime ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron.

The family's business dealings have come under scrutiny in recent months, amid reports that Lord Bamford and his brother could face a €500 million bill to settle an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs.

A JCB spokesperson said The independent the company has now completely withdrawn from Russia, including closing its small assembly plant in Moscow, leading to the dismissal of many loyal and long-standing colleagues in Russia.

All of JCB's concerted efforts have been to support its complete withdrawal from the Russian market. In a small number of cases, JCB products were collected by a third party company after March 2, 2022.

Such collection was in accordance with contractual obligations already entered into and completed or substantially completed before that date. To pretend otherwise is completely false.