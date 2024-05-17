President Jokowi receives state visit from Governor General of Australia





Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Australian Governor-General David Hurley planted trees together at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java. (SinPo.id/Antara)

SinPo.id – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a state visit from Australian Governor-General David Hurley at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Friday, May 17, 2024. The motorcade of Australian Governor David Hurley and his delegation arrived at Bogor Palace around 09:00 WIB, accompanied by Indonesian troops, horsemen and the musical corps of the Presidential Security Forces (Paspampres). After being welcomed by President Jokowi, the welcome procession then continued with a welcome ceremony with the rendition of the national songs of the two countries and accompanied by 21 cannon shots. After the cannon fired, the President and Governor Hurley then conducted an inspection of the Honor Guard. The two leaders then introduced the delegations from each country also present at the ceremony. The Indonesian delegation present included Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and State Minister Pratikno. After introducing each delegation, President Jokowi then invited Governor General Hurley to take a group photo and sign the state guestbook in the Teratai Hall of Bogor Palace. The two leaders then headed to the veranda to chat for a while before planting trees together. The series of events then continued with the joint planting of Iron Ironwood trees by President Jokowi and Governor General Hurley. After planting trees together, President Jokowi and Governor General Hurley toured the Bogor Botanical Gardens area using a golf cart. President Jokowi sat on the left side and led Governor General Hurley in the golf cart. Based on official information from the Australian Embassy, ​​Governor General Hurley and Mrs. Hurley visited Indonesia from May 14 to 18. This visit is an opportunity to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “Indonesia is and always will be one of Australia's most important strategic partners. We are neighbors geographically and partners and friends by choice. During this visit, my aim is to celebrate that friendship and pay tribute to the many people from both countries who have contributed to this friendship,” said Governor General Hurley.

