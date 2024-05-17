He asked Israel to stop Gaza war during Ramzan: PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed that India has sent an envoy to Israel to urge it to stop airstrikes on Gaza during Ramadan. He said he urged Israel to maintain peace rather than engage in fighting during the holy month. In an interview with Aaj TakPrime Minister Modi said his envoy had told Israel not to bomb Gaza, at least during the auspicious month of Ramadan. “During the month of Ramzan, I sent my special envoy to Israel to meet and explain to the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) that he should not carry out bombings in Gaza during Ramzan. They did everything possible to follow him , but in the end there was a fight for 2-3 days,” he said. The prime minister said he does not do such things, even though people in India continue to “corner him on the Muslim issue.” PM Modi said some other countries had also tried to talk to Israel to stop the bombing and might have also achieved results. “They may have also achieved results. I also tried,” he said. The war in Gaza erupted after the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians. Israeli military retaliation has killed at least 35,233 people, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. Benjamin Netanyahu says the assault will continue until Hamas is destroyed. During the interview, Prime Minister Modi also said that he had made independent visits to Israel and Palestine, unlike previous governments which displayed token secularism. “There was a fashion in the past that if one has to go to Israel, a visit to Palestine is essential. Do secularism and come back. But I refused to do that,” he said. The Prime Minister also recounted an episode where he had to travel to Palestine via Jordan. “When the Jordanian president, who is a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, learned that I was going to Palestine over (Jordanian airspace), he told me, 'Modi ji, you can't go there like that. You're my guest' and I'll use my helicopter. Describing this unique amalgam of circumstances, he continued: “I went to his house for dinner, but the helicopter was coming from Jordan, the destination was Palestine, and I was escorted by Israeli flight attendants. All three are different but for Modi, all came. together in the sky. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/asked-israel-to-stop-war-in-gaza-during-ramzan-pm-modi-5682868 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos