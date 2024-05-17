Imran Khan seen after 285 days in prison. Pakistanis rush to buy the blue shirt he is wearing





New Delhi: A leaked image of Imran Khan during a court hearing has sparked celebration in Pakistan. His party, PTI, distributed sweets and supporters showed their support for the former prime minister. Their love was marked by a blue T-shirt, the one worn by the imprisoned leader during the hearing.

PTI members celebrated him as if EidKhan was the elusive moon and a glimpse of him, 285 days after his imprisonment, led the party to distribute sweets in different cities. The frenzy on social networks was no less.

I don’t know the internet but this made me cry,” one X user wrote.

View full article

Khan appeared in court via video call for the government's intra-judicial appeal against the quashing of amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act, a case in which the former prime minister was the original petitioner.

After 285 days of unjust imprisonment, the country's unprecedented response to today's preview in court shows that founding President Imran Khan was the nation's most popular and trusted leader, wrote the PTI Chairman Gohar Khan's lawyer on X.

PTI supporters rallied behind the Kaptaan and were busy praising the influence he has over people.

Just one photo of this man is enough to send the whole country into a frenzy. That's why those little men in uniform in big offices hate him. They envy him and fear the influence he has on people. And this love of his people is exactly why Imran Khan refuses to give up, another X user wrote.

Khan's image, posted by the official PTI account and other accounts, quickly went viral, triggering an investigation into the leak. PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan added that the photo sent seismic chills down many spines.

Also read: Pakistan Army wants apology from Imran Khan party. PTI supporters refer Gen to psychiatrist

Blueshirt Frenzy

A PTI member even drew a historical parallel and compared the charges against Khan to those leveled against Bahadur Shah Zafar by the East India Company.

Use the same loads after 166 years. This is called consistency, wrote Omar Ayub Khan, the PTI secretary.

Another user posted a photo of a Pakistani army soldier with this caption in Urdu: Hello sir, the country says that from the way he is sitting on a chair with his button open, it looks like you are being held captive, not him.

Journalist Imran Riaz Khan shared a video of King Charles III revealing his royal portrait, only that it was replaced with Khan's new image.

Turgay Evren, a Turkish author, thinker and composer, also shared Imran's photo with the caption: The giant in the prison, Express Tribune reported.

As if that wasn't enough, many even rushed to buy the same color T-shirt and shared photos of themselves wearing the same color.

pic.twitter.com/aijYft7Fb1

– Azeem Ansari Official (@hazeemasghar) May 16, 2024

I will always stand by Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/6scYpcN3Vv

— Shayan Ali (@ShayanA2307) May 16, 2024

The trend caught up and soon, PTI shared a video of its followers wearing blue. It is unclear whether those featured were wearing blue in support of Khan, but the PTI official took it as a sign.

Shortly after the photo was shared on social media, the man who leaked the photo was apprehended and suspended. One X user noted that even a single photo of Khan is a huge burden on the system.

(Edited by Theres Sudeep)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/go-to-pakistan/imran-khan-seen-after-285-days-in-jail-pakistanis-rushing-to-buy-blue-shirt-hes-wearing/2089958/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos