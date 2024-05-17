Trump's Criminal Trial, Explained – The New York Times





Stormy Daniels was on the witness stand, Donald Trump was at the defense table, and I could feel a nauseating energy circulating in the Manhattan courtroom. Daniels, an adult film star, told jurors about having sex with Trump in 2006. The former president beamed with disgust, shaking his head and muttering obscenities.

I'm in the courtroom every day, and in today's newsletter I want to share a little bit about what it's like to watch this spectacle unfold in person. This is the third Trump trial I've covered, but there's still something striking about seeing an omnipresent media figure in the flesh. He enters the courtroom just before the start of proceedings each morning: a real person in heavy makeup who directs grimaces, glares and sometimes winks at reporters. His face falls when he thinks he's not being watched. And sometimes, when he gets up from the defense table, I see him preparing to face the press, his jaw jutting before turning toward our seats.

Trump is not on trial for sleeping with Daniels, which he denies, or for paying her to stay silent. He's charged with something significantly less provocative: 34 counts of falsifying business records. Experts lamented the day-to-day nature of this case, the only jury trial he could face before the election, given the monumental misdeeds he is accused of elsewhere, including efforts to overturn the election results. But the Manhattan district attorney says his case also involves manipulation of the 2016 election. Prosecutors are trying to convince jurors that Trump did something illegal by authorizing the payment of hush money and then seeking to conceal once elected.

Even though it is a documentary case, the trial was filled with intense moments, such as his confrontation with Daniels. Every time the prosecution calls a witness, rows of onlookers watch a figure from Trump's past take an oath that could threaten his future.

The big show

Prosecutors called 19 witnesses to bring their story to life. They say that after Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels to keep quiet, the president and his associates concocted 34 business documents, purportedly for legal services, that actually paid off to Cohen the hush money.

Each witness behaved differently on the stand.

It is shocking to see these creatures from the attention-seeking worlds of reality TV, supermarket tabloids and politics being seated in a small courtroom where only a few dozen people can hear their testimony against the former president. The trial is not broadcast. So instead of creating a spectacle for the cameras, their stories are driven by questions from lawyers, documentary evidence and reporters who feed their editors and producers from their laptops in the room.

Initially, Trump pushed back on the proceedings, insulting Daniels and Cohen and suggesting the jurors were a group of biased Democrats. But the judge barred Trump from speaking about the witnesses or jurors, fined him $10,000 for violating the order and threatened to send him to prison. Since then, in the courtroom, Trump has seemed diminished. Silence does not suit him. Sitting at the defense table for hours, he often closed his eyes, blocking access to the courtroom where 12 New Yorkers will soon determine his future.

More information from the court yesterday: THE LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court

