“Looking ahead:” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk flies to Indonesia on first visit for Starlink launch

EspaceX CEO and billionaire Elon Musk will travel to the Southeast Asian country of Indonesia this weekend to launch Starlink in the country.

What happened: Yes, I'm looking forward to the official launch of Starlink in Indonesia!, Musk wrote, confirming the information.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the CEO would travel to the Southeast Asian country this weekend to launch Starlink. Musk expected to launch Starlink satellite services with the president Joko Widodo at a clinic in Denpasar, the capital of Bali, and also speaks at the World Water Forum.

Starlink has already obtained a permit to commercially offer its internet services to retail consumers in Indonesia.

It would be the first in-person visit by a billionaire to the country. He has already spoken at a conference in Indonesia, but via video, the report notes. Indonesia has long considered investments from Musks EV company Tesla, to no avail.

Why is this important: Starlink is SpaceX's satellite internet segment. The company has around 6,000 Starlink satellites in orbit, which are expected to enable high-speed internet access around the world.

In Asia, Starlink services are already available in Mongolia, Malaysia and Japan.

