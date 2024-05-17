Congress will bulldoze Ram temple if voted to power, PM Modi says at Barabanki rally





Lucknow: Addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remarked that if the Congress comes to power, it will “bulldoze” the Ram temple in Ayodhya. If they come to power, they will again send Ram Lalla into a tent and bulldoze the temple, he said. The Prime Minister added: They (INDIA bloc) should take lessons from Yogi ji to know where to drive a bulldozer and where not to do it. »

Stating that the power of a single vote has ended 500 years of wait for the establishment of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Modi said people used to shed tears and criticize the previous government on seeing Ram Lalla in a tent. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Anupriya Patel, BJP candidate for Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency Kaushal Kishore and UP Minister Satish Chandra Sharma were also present at the rally. Modi was canvassing for party candidates Barabanki, Rajrani Rawat and Kaushal Kishore. PM Modi then congratulated UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government's work in the state, especially initiatives such as the One District, One Product (ODOP) mission. Thanks to Yogi Ji's ODOP mission, I no longer have to worry about buying gifts when I go abroad, he said, adding that the chief minister's cleanliness drive in the Uttar Pradesh has fostered a favorable investment environment in the state. His appreciation for CM Yogi came after comments from Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who had said that just like Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar and Raman Singh, PM Modi would remove Yogi Adityanath from the post of CM within two months. of the BJP being voted to power. The Prime Minister further claimed that the Congress had given reservations to Muslims under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in Karnataka overnight, an allegation he had also made in previous rallies. Media reports, however, suggested that deliberations on the issue of categorizing Muslims as OBCs first took place in 1921. Reservation was granted only in 1995 under the Janata Dal (Secular)-led government. Prime Minister Modi said that while drafting the Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar strongly opposed reservations based on religion, a position echoed by his forefathers. All Muslims in Karnataka were converted to OBCs overnight. Will you allow them to usurp the rights of SC, ST and OBC communities? » he remarked. However, he clarified that he would never pit Hindus against Muslims, but was only highlighting the misdeeds of the INDIA bloc. Modi also targeted Mamata Banerjee for saying she was part of the opposition alliance, a day after she said she would extend external support to them. Stating that the INDIA bloc has started to disperse like a pack of cards, the BJP leader remarked that Prince Samajwadi had found refuge of a new booa (aunt). This new aunt is in West Bengal. And this aunt told INDI Alliance that I will support you, but from the outside,” the Prime Minister said. The reference booa was earlier used for Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati when she joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Mayawati-Akhilesh duo was called Babua-babua in political circles of the time. The BSP later split from the SP after their Mahagathbandhan was defeated by the BJP in the elections. The Prime Minister also said: “Look at the extent of their dreams. Congress leader says Raebareli residents will elect PM You listen, the heart of this Samajwadi prince was broken, only the tears did not flow, but all the wishes of the heart were gone. (The Samajwadi shehzada was heartbroken, he shed no tears, but the desires of his heart were broken. He urged voters not to waste their votes for ridiculous reasons. Khichdi coalition. He also spoke about the BJP government's decision to confer the Padma award on farmer Ramsharan Verma of Barabanki, as a tribute to his contributions. He said that a humble gift of one Gamcha has gained popularity, thanks to the recognition of indigenous products promoted through initiatives such as the ODOP Mission of the UP government, which resulted in several products from the state getting a Geographical Indication (GI) tag . Read also: Heart turned sour, why UP RSS workers are keeping a low profile in BJP campaign

