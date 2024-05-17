Ali Muhammad Khan to move IHC against Adiala jail administrator for refusing to meet Imran





ISLAMABAD: Ali Muhammad Khan, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Friday announced his intention to approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the Adiala Prison administration after being seen refuse a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Expressing his frustration, Khan said: “I am going to the High Court against the prison service. We were not allowed to meet the PTI founder during the previous visit and we are not allowed to meet him now.

Speaking to reporters outside the jail where Imran Khan is currently incarcerated, the senior PTI leader revealed his plans to file a contempt of court petition against the jail authorities.

Khan, who is also a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), recounted his own experience of being imprisoned in Adiala Prison, describing how he was treated like a “football” and moved around under the guise of restraining measures. security. He insisted that similar tactics were used to prevent his meeting with Imran Khan.

Despite the challenges, Ali Muhammad Khan expressed confidence in the country's defense and security agencies to ensure the safety of Imran Khan during his appearances before the Supreme Court. He stressed: “We believe that they can safely bring the PTI founder before the Supreme Court. »

Imran Khan, who was ousted from the prime minister's office following a no-confidence motion in 2022, has been jailed since his arrest in August last year in connection with the Toshakhana case.

Ali Muhammad Khan appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, requesting that Imran Khan be summoned to the apex court in person instead of appearing via video link. The request follows Imran Khan's first virtual appearance before the Supreme Court, where he presented his arguments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law amendments case after the court approved his plea in this sense.

