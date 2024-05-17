Theresa May reflects on Liz Truss' lifespan and Boris Johnson's affairs as she nears end of term as MP The Irish Times

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May often appeared overwhelmed by the pressures of power while at Number 10 Downing Street, which she left in tears in July 2019 after succumbing to demands from Brexit supporters to resign angry at his management of negotiations with the European Union.

Nearly five years later, and just six months into her career as an MP, she is expected to retire at the next election. May cut a much lighter figure this week at a lunch in Westminster.

Appearing to be having fun in a free-spirited way that often eluded her as prime minister, May took ironic jabs at her successors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, warned of the dangers of populist politics and recalled the The time when former US President Donald Trump held her hand in front of the world's media during his visit to Washington in 2017.

May was the featured guest Thursday at a lunch with several members of the Westminster press gallery, which met in the Churchill Room below the House of Commons. The former prime minister did not fail to include her book, The Abuse of Power, published last September.

She mocked Johnson, who contributed to his downfall as prime minister, by wondering which section of the bookstore would stock his next memoir. Maybe the news, she says, emphasizing the last word in a thinly veiled jab at her chief tormentor's reputation as a Lothario.

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House in 2017. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

Johnson, who succeeded May at Downing Street, was then followed in office by Truss, who was the shortest-serving British prime minister in history with just seven weeks in office. Truss's next book, a political call to arms, was titled Ten Years to Save the West. May joked that it should have been called Ten Days to Save Britain and categorized as science fiction and fantasy.

She wondered whether she risked going down in history as the British prime minister who needed Trump to hold her hand, and then warned against the type of populist politics that the former, and perhaps to be next, American president was the world's leading supporter. Populism is divisive, she said, warning of its corrosion of politics and its threat to democracy from within.

With the absolutism you see today in politics, if you are 100 percent with me, you are a saint, if you are 100 percent against me, you are a devil. The reality, May suggests, is that political leaders must compromise: not on your values, but on what you are capable of doing.

She raised a dramatic eyebrow at the suggestion, based on her decision to oppose the government in a free vote this week, that she might be tempted to join the ranks of defectors from the Conservative party. She also dismissed the question of whether she would like to be appointed to the House of Lords, although she did not deny it either. The Lords, she said, should not be seen as some sort of retirement home. Many in the Westminster bubble believe May will get there soon.

May said one of the highlights of her tenure was when she welcomed to Number 10 a group of British cave divers who had been involved in rescuing a group of children from a cave in Thailand in 2018. She said the hardest part was choosing to send British military forces into action, such as her decision to order airstrikes on Syria.

Lose these three [House of Commons] The Brexit votes were also a difficult time, she said, allowing herself a wry smile at the memory of the unrest in Westminster that ultimately brought her down.