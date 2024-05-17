Politics
Theresa May reflects on Liz Truss' lifespan and Boris Johnson's affairs as she nears end of term as MP The Irish Times
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May often appeared overwhelmed by the pressures of power while at Number 10 Downing Street, which she left in tears in July 2019 after succumbing to demands from Brexit supporters to resign angry at his management of negotiations with the European Union.
Nearly five years later, and just six months into her career as an MP, she is expected to retire at the next election. May cut a much lighter figure this week at a lunch in Westminster.
Appearing to be having fun in a free-spirited way that often eluded her as prime minister, May took ironic jabs at her successors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, warned of the dangers of populist politics and recalled the The time when former US President Donald Trump held her hand in front of the world's media during his visit to Washington in 2017.
May was the featured guest Thursday at a lunch with several members of the Westminster press gallery, which met in the Churchill Room below the House of Commons. The former prime minister did not fail to include her book, The Abuse of Power, published last September.
She mocked Johnson, who contributed to his downfall as prime minister, by wondering which section of the bookstore would stock his next memoir. Maybe the news, she says, emphasizing the last word in a thinly veiled jab at her chief tormentor's reputation as a Lothario.
Johnson, who succeeded May at Downing Street, was then followed in office by Truss, who was the shortest-serving British prime minister in history with just seven weeks in office. Truss's next book, a political call to arms, was titled Ten Years to Save the West. May joked that it should have been called Ten Days to Save Britain and categorized as science fiction and fantasy.
She wondered whether she risked going down in history as the British prime minister who needed Trump to hold her hand, and then warned against the type of populist politics that the former, and perhaps to be next, American president was the world's leading supporter. Populism is divisive, she said, warning of its corrosion of politics and its threat to democracy from within.
With the absolutism you see today in politics, if you are 100 percent with me, you are a saint, if you are 100 percent against me, you are a devil. The reality, May suggests, is that political leaders must compromise: not on your values, but on what you are capable of doing.
She raised a dramatic eyebrow at the suggestion, based on her decision to oppose the government in a free vote this week, that she might be tempted to join the ranks of defectors from the Conservative party. She also dismissed the question of whether she would like to be appointed to the House of Lords, although she did not deny it either. The Lords, she said, should not be seen as some sort of retirement home. Many in the Westminster bubble believe May will get there soon.
May said one of the highlights of her tenure was when she welcomed to Number 10 a group of British cave divers who had been involved in rescuing a group of children from a cave in Thailand in 2018. She said the hardest part was choosing to send British military forces into action, such as her decision to order airstrikes on Syria.
Lose these three [House of Commons] The Brexit votes were also a difficult time, she said, allowing herself a wry smile at the memory of the unrest in Westminster that ultimately brought her down.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/world/uk/2024/05/17/theresa-may-muses-on-liz-trusss-shelf-life-and-boris-johnsons-affairs-as-she-nears-the-end-of-her-time-as-an-mp/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Theresa May reflects on Liz Truss' lifespan and Boris Johnson's affairs as she nears end of term as MP The Irish Times
- Wine culture in India is changing radically
- India's Akash Pal-Poymantee Baisya wins the mixed doubles title
- Under Armor refocuses on men's clothing and restructures its business
- Mantle uses Gemini and Vertex AI in its stock management platform
- Nine years of disastrous closures have seen more than 6,000 UK bank branches disappear | banks and building societies
- Comedian David Spade performs in Scottsdale
- Ali Muhammad Khan to move IHC against Adiala jail administrator for refusing to meet Imran
- Congress will bulldoze Ram temple if voted to power, PM Modi says at Barabanki rally
- Why the OpenAI Super Alignment Team responsible for AI safety collapsed
- “Looking ahead:” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk flies to Indonesia on first visit for Starlink launch
- King Charles III unveils his first official portrait since his coronation