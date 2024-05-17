Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: two doves of peace meet





They are both for peace, of course. When Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met in Beijing on Thursday, they not only repeatedly assured each other of their deep friendship, but also gave the impression that they wanted to involve the whole world in the brotherly embrace of their two peoples. The two heads of state repeatedly emphasized their belief in the equal coexistence of nations in a multipolar world order and repeatedly warned of the danger of a “new Cold War” in which the hegemonic efforts of United States and its Western allies threatened to plunge. the world. Russia and China: the double spearhead of global pacifism. It was almost like seeing white doves hovering above the roofs of the pagodas in the Zhongnanhai government district of Beijing. Peace for them Ukraine However, the Russian-Chinese friendship is unlikely to achieve much. Contrary to all European hopes, it did not appear during this recent meeting between the two heads of state that Xi is using his influence to temper Putin. more on the subject :

Russia and China

State visit to China :

Putin shows his desire to negotiate with Ukraine

State visit to China :

Vladimir Putin wants to provide more energy to China

Wladimir Putin in China :

He shouldn't lose the war

Both men made comments about Ukraine. China hopes, Xi said, that peace and stability will soon be restored in Europe, and Beijing is ready to play a constructive role in this process. Putin, in turn, emphasized in a previously published interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua that Russia is ready to negotiate on Ukraine and has never rejected a political solution. However, both were just repeating well-known illusory positions, which this time were not followed by details. The composition of the Russian delegation already indicated what the meeting between Xi and Putin was really about. The Russian president was accompanied by his new Defense Minister, Andrei Beloussov. His predecessor Sergei Shoigu, now chairman of the Russian Security Council, was also part of the group. Both officials are involved in key areas of the expansion of Russia's war economy. For them, China is the most important supplier of so-called dual-use goods, that is to say industrial products that can be used not only for civilian purposes but also for military purposes, such as electronic chips and machine parts. Olaf Scholz recently visited China, during which the Chancellor expressed Europe's dissatisfaction with China's support for Russian arms production. Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also raised the issue during Xi's recent visit to France. But Xi turned a deaf ear and acted soon after. Beijing new agreements with Putin. Léa Dohlé

The timing of the Russian-Chinese meeting is also interesting. Soon, in June, Switzerland will host a peace conference in Ukraine, which will explore the path forward for a political solution to the war with the widest possible international participation. During his visit to China, Scholz had hoped to convince Xi to support the forum. But he coldly replied to the chancellor that negotiations could not take place until Russia was at the table. Instead, Xi is now sitting down with Putin, almost as a counter-event to the summit in Switzerland. This represents a bitter setback for Europe's hopes of China playing a mediating role. There is currently no indication that China is seriously interested in peace in Ukraine.

