President Jokowi expected to visit lava flood site in West Sumatra next week





Padangpanjang, Arunala.com–President Joko Widodo will visit West Sumatra next week. The President is expected to visit several places and public facilities that were affected by the cold lava flow that occurred some time ago. Acting Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media, Presidential Secretariat, Mr. Yusuf Permana said that before leaving for West Sumatra, several steps and preparations must be taken into account. This is to maintain security, comfort and fluidity during the visit of the president and his entourage. “Tomorrow, the Paspampres advance team will first carry out a field inspection and preparation. After that, we will meet again and report the situation on the ground to the President of the Republic,” he said. he declared while chairing the preparatory coordination meeting for the Presidency of the Republic. of Indonesia's working visit to West Sumatra via Zoom Meeting, Friday (05/17/2024). The coordination meeting was also attended by Acting Mayor (Pj) of Padangpanjang, Sonny Budaya Putra, as well as BNPB Emergency Management Deputy III, Fajar Setiawan, representatives of Paspampres, Korem 032/Wirabraja, Sospadam 1/ BB, Agam Regency Government, Tanahdatar. Regency, interim government and other related parties. Padangpanjang town is one of the areas hit by flash floods that the president will visit. He asked the regional government to be the destination of the working visit. This involves preparing everything that might be needed and needed during the next visit. “We ask regional governments, especially those involved, to prepare for this from the beginning. We will also continue to monitor the progress of the Paspampres field inspection. Let's hope that everything goes well and that the President can return visit and greet the locals,” he said. . On this occasion, Acting Deputy MP Sonny asked the OPD and relevant stakeholders to start preparing all facilities and infrastructure to accommodate the arrival of President Jokowi. “Even if the President's visit is still provisional and awaiting the report on the results of the on-site inspection of Paspampres, we must also start preparing from the beginning everything related to this visit. So that even if “The visit is later, so we won't have to worry about getting everything ready,” Sonny said. . Sonny hopes this presidential working visit can come to fruition. Thus, the president can also see for himself what the conditions are like in several places in West Sumatra after the cold lava flood disaster, including the city of Padangpanjang, and meet the local community. Editor: Fajril Mubarak

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arunala.com/berita/184209/presiden-jokowi-diagendakan-tinjau-lokasi-banjir-lahar-sumbar-pekan-depan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos