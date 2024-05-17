Strongman Modi's rule raises questions about India's 'democratic decline'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, during an election rally in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India, Thursday, April 25, 2024. Modi doubled down on his attacks on the main opposition party using the language of critics, who say sows division between the country's parties. Hindu majority and Muslim minority. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Ten years after coming to power, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears poised for a rare third term with general elections underway. Under his rule, India's economic growth was robust and its geopolitical position in the world has increased. Yet the country has also witnessed signs of democratic backsliding that have become evident under his leadership, observers and critics say. “Modi cast himself in the mold of an East Asian strongman,” Asim Ali, an independent political researcher in New Delhi, told CNBC. It has also been called “the high priest of India that it is above all political”, added Ali. “This is very worrying because mixing religious nationalism and economic development” has been a “central feature” of his government. In his last 2024 report, the Sweden-based V-Dem Institute said a third Modi term could worsen the political situation “given the already significant democratic decline under Modi's leadership and the persistent repression of minority rights and Civil society”.

The American research group Liberty House said India's elections would take place in a media landscape characterized by an increase in “legal attacks on critical journalists” and news outlets. There's no doubt that “the space for democracy between elections has shrunk” under Modi, Milan Vaishnav, South Asia director at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told CNBC. “Today, the liberal character of Indian democracy is less apparent,” he added, with “the rise of majoritarianism, the weakening of checks on executive power and a growing intolerance towards dissent.” Last year, the governmentslammed a BBC documentary that questioned Modi's alleged role during the deadly 2002 Gujarat riots and blocked Modi's social media platforms sharingextracts from it. Many Indian mainstream mediaparticularly the Hindi-speaking media, were “co-opted” to disseminate propaganda to convey “the government's message”, according to Ali. India cuts internet more than any other country, authorities sayfrequentlyusing such tactics to stem political protests and suppress criticism, rights groups say. In a recent Newsweek interviewModi addressed the issues and called India the “mother of democracy”. “Our media plays an important role in this,” he said, calling allegations of “diminishing media freedom” in India “dubious.” The prime minister's office and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Opposition “witch hunt”

Ahead of the election, India's main opposition party, the National Congress, accused the Modi government of freezing elections. his bank accounts. “This is a criminal action against the Congress party, carried out by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” the Congress leader said. Rahul Gandhi Ia fiery attack. “This is being orchestrated to paralyze us before the elections,” he said, adding that the people were being “robbed of their constitution and democratic structure.” The Modi administration has rejected the opposition's allegations.

Previous governments also carried out “a witch hunt against opposition politicians”, said Chietigj Bajpaee, senior fellow for South Asia at Chatham House. But the scale of the Modi government's “actions is what makes it more alarming”, since it has “used key levers of power” to intimidate its opponents, he added. The Supreme Court of India recently obtained interim bail in Delhi imprisoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a vocal political rival of Modi, who was arrested in March in a corruption case. The arrest raised eyebrows as he was the leader of India's Aam Aadmi Party, a key player in a larger opposition alliance. The timing was “unusual” because it happened just before the election, Bajpaee said. It appears that the government “wants to leave no stone unturned” in its stated aim of securing 400 seats in the Lok Sabha or the lower house of Parliament, he added.

Over the past decade, Modi's BJP has become emboldened in promoting its Hindu nationalist ideology, analysts say. The objective was to consolidate its support among Hindus, who represent 80% of the country's 1.4 billion inhabitants. “The BJP is an openly pro-Hindu party,” Vaishnav said. Since coming to power in 2014, but especially after 2019, he has “sought to use law, regulation and even civil society to promote his agenda,” he added.

Pedestrians watch a screen broadcast images of an inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a public place in New Delhi, India, Monday, January 22, 2024. Modi held the promise of his party for decades. by dedicating a major Hindu temple in northern India. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In January, Modi inaugurated controversial temple in the city of Ayodhya, at the site where an ancient mosque was demolished by a Hindu mob serving a decades-long mandate campaign promise. “The temple issue would be important in the Hindi-speaking area, especially to energize the Hindu base,” Ali said, adding that the government had also used “anti-Muslim” rhetoric during the election campaign. Modi was accused of hate speech recently after he allegedly called Muslims “infiltrators” during a rally, considered to undermine The secular constitution of India. The Modi government's “talks about creating a 'Hindu Rashtra' or a Hindu nation effectively indicate an ambition to demolish the divide between state and religion”, Bajpaee noted, warning that this could “erode the secular references of India”.

A sectarian status?

Yet public backlash against Modi's hardline has been limited. His charisma and personality made him incredibly popular, both at home and in Canada. abroad. “There is no one in the opposition who can match that kind of popularity,” Ronojoy Sen, a senior fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, said in a recent CNBC interview. Political observers say Modi benefited a cult status created around him, supported by the formidable electoral machine of the ruling party to establish a direct link between him and the voters. For those unhappy with the direction the country is taking, “voting against the BJP means they have to get rid of Modi,” said Neelanjan Sircar, a senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi. This becomes “difficult to do if voters identify with him.”

Its populist appeal endures despite India's persistent economic problems, such as rising youth unemployment and growing wealth inequality. A CSDS-Lokniti pre-election survey showed that Modi was well ahead in popularity, with 48% of respondents choosing him as prime minister over his opposition rivals. India's economic progress was “obviously not worse before Modi came in,” Sircar noted. “During the time of Manmohan Singh, India was also growing very fast,” he added, referring to the economic reforms under former prime minister in the 1990s. “What has changed is the way everything is branded with Modi’s image.” Even the BJP manifesto is called “Modi Ki Guarantee” or Modi's guarantee, Sircar stressed, adding that the entire political system “is geared towards positive attribution at the top.”