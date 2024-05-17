Will Donald Trump be a lifeline or a liability for Minnesota Republicans?





Former President Donald Trump's visit to Minnesota is energizing Republicans as they prepare to fight for control of the House of Representatives in November.

They hope that Trump's presence on the candidate list and his desire to win Minnesota will help them win seats in the House of Representatives in rural areas and perhaps in some working-class suburbs, even if the former president does not did not provide a clear downward push. candidates for elections in the past.

Republicans won seats in the Minnesota House in 2016 and 2020, but they did so by leading Trump by about 3 to 5 percentage points. And they lost a Senate seat four years ago.

Republicans say they don't need the presumptive GOP nominee to run the state; they just need him to do better than he did in 2020, when he lost Minnesota by about 7 percentage points.

“Trump doesn't need to win Minnesota for House Republicans to be in the majority,” said former GOP Chairman Kurt Daudt, who led House Republicans' campaign efforts in 2016 and 2020. “If he only loses Minnesota by three or three to four points, it's likely that House Republicans will have the majority.”

Republicans need to gain four seats in the House to gain a majority in November and end the DFL's trifecta of control of state government.

Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin said he thinks Trump will be a liability for Republicans in competitive districts. Evidence indicates the former president was a drag, he said, since legislative candidates generally outperformed him each time he ran for office.

“The more these Republicans, especially those in swing legislative districts … continue to hitch their horse to the wagon, the more vulnerable they are,” Martin said.

Donations have been pouring in for the DFL since the Minnesota GOP announced that Trump would headline its fundraising dinner Friday night. Martin said the DFL has raised well over $100,000 since last week.

Republican leaders in Minnesota would not say whether their fundraising has accelerated since they announced Trump's visit.

But GOP Chairman David Hann said Friday's event presented a big fundraising opportunity for the state party. The state GOP has struggled to get out of debt over the past year, reporting a debt balance of about $292,000 as of March 31, according to its state finance report. federal campaign.

Hann said he believes President Joe Biden's unpopularity could lead to Democrats' decline in November. And he said the DFL-controlled Legislature has given Minnesotans more reason to vote Republican, citing policy proposals that prompted ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft to threaten to leave the state.

“I think the Republicans are going to have a good year,” Hann said. “I think there’s a lot of dissatisfaction with what the Democrats are doing in Minnesota.”

House Republicans are optimistic about their chances of winning seats in the Iron Range, St. Peter-North Mankato and Winona. They are also targeting DFL-held seats in St. Cloud, Northfield and Coon Rapids. Trump was competitive in each of these areas in 2020.

Republican House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said she thinks Trump's effect on candidates voting against it “plays out differently in every part of the state.”

“We've been very committed to finding great candidates who are well-known in their districts and who represent Minnesota well, and that's our goal heading into November,” Demuth said.

Democrats are seeking to pick up seats in suburban Hastings and Lake Elmo, where Republican incumbents are not running for office. And they're eyeing GOP-held seats in St. Cloud and northern Minnesota.

Todd Rapp, a former DFL legislative staffer and campaign operative, said Trump could promote Republican candidates in close rural districts where Democrats hold seats. But it's more likely the former president will galvanize voters in suburban districts to turn to Democrats, he said.

“It's been three and a half years since he's been president, some memories are fading a little bit, they're getting fuzzier. There's so much focus on the current administration,” Rapp said. “But if he comes out and gives one of his traditional speeches, he could take these suburban voters and remind them how much they don't like and don't trust Donald Trump.”

In an interview this week with a conservative media outlet, Trump described Minnesota as “out of control.” He suggested that Minneapolis would have “burned to the ground” in 2020 without him, and he called for “mass deportations” to combat illegal immigration.

Kevin Parsneau, a political science professor at Minnesota State University in Mankato, said visits from Trump or Biden could motivate voters. He said Trump's early stop in the state could be an indicator that he views Minnesota as a “borderline battleground state, or at least something he makes Biden want to defend.”

Those kinds of moves could affect tight races in the Legislature or Congress, like in Minnesota's competitive 2nd District, where DFL Rep. Angie Craig is fighting to keep her seat, Parsneau said.

“If you think you can win on the margins, do it,” he said. “It’s bound to impact some close races in one way or another.”

Parsneau said Trump supporters appear to be more energetic at this point in the race than Democrats supporting Biden, who is moving lightly on issues such as the war in Gaza.

“There are marginal districts in Minnesota, and if Biden supporters in those areas don't turn out, it could hurt them in those races,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/will-donald-trump-be-a-lifeline-or-liability-for-minnesota-republicans/600366646/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos