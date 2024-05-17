North Sumatra PKK TP Receives National Level Award HKG PKK





SOLO – The Family Welfare Empowerment Team (TP) of North Sumatra Province (North Sumatra) received an award as the implementation of the Indonesian Drug-Free Healthy Family Program, during the culminating event of the 52nd PKK Unity Movement (HKG) Day and the 2024 PKK National Cadre Jamboree. The award was presented directly by the General Chairman of TP PKK, Tri Tito Karnavian, at Balaikambang Park, Solo, Thursday (16/5) evening. In the presence of First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and the wife of Vice President Wury Ma'ruf Amin. Chairman of the Family Welfare Empowerment Team (TP) of North Sumatra Province (North Sumatra), Dessy Hassanudin, accompanied by Chairman for Family Character Development, Dian Arief Trinugroho, attended the 52nd Unity Movement Commemoration Day and the PKK National Cadre Jamboree 2024 in Taman Bale Kambang. Surakarta, Solo, Central Java, Thursday (16/5) evening. On this occasion, the North Sumatra PKK received an award as responsible for implementing the Healthy Indonesian Drug-Free Family program. The award was presented directly by the General Chairman of the TP-PKK, Tri Tito Karnavian, also in the presence of the protectors of the central TP PKK. Iriana Joko Widodo and Wuri Ma'ruf Amin. North Sumatra Diskominfo Chairman of the Family Welfare Empowerment Team (TP) of North Sumatra Province (North Sumatra), Dessy Hassanudin, accompanied by Chairman for Family Character Development, Dian Arief Trinugroho, attended the 52nd Unity Movement Commemoration Day and the PKK National Cadre Jamboree 2024 in Taman Bale Kambang. Surakarta, Solo, Central Java, Thursday (16/5) evening. On this occasion, the North Sumatra PKK received an award as responsible for implementing the Healthy Indonesian Drug-Free Family program. The award was presented directly by the General Chairman of the TP-PKK, Tri Tito Karnavian, also in the presence of the protectors of the central TP PKK. Iriana Joko Widodo and Wuri Ma'ruf Amin. North Sumatra Diskominfo Chairman of the Family Welfare Empowerment Team (TP) of North Sumatra Province (North Sumatra), Dessy Hassanudin, accompanied by Chairman for Family Character Development, Dian Arief Trinugroho, attended the 52nd Unity Movement Commemoration Day and the PKK National Cadre Jamboree 2024 in Taman Bale Kambang. Surakarta, Solo, Central Java, Thursday (16/5) evening. On this occasion, the North Sumatra PKK received an award as responsible for implementing the Healthy Indonesian Drug-Free Family program. The award was presented directly by the General Chairman of the TP-PKK, Tri Tito Karnavian, also in the presence of the protectors of the central TP PKK. Iriana Joko Widodo and Wuri Ma'ruf Amin. North Sumatra Diskominfo Chairman of the Family Welfare Empowerment Team (TP) of North Sumatra Province (North Sumatra), Dessy Hassanudin, accompanied by Chairman for Family Character Development, Dian Arief Trinugroho, attended the 52nd Unity Movement Commemoration Day and the PKK National Cadre Jamboree 2024 in Taman Bale Kambang. Surakarta, Solo, Central Java, Thursday (16/5) evening. On this occasion, the North Sumatra PKK received an award as responsible for implementing the Healthy Indonesian Drug-Free Family program. The award was presented directly by the General Chairman of the TP-PKK, Tri Tito Karnavian, also in the presence of the protectors of the central TP PKK. Iriana Joko Widodo and Wuri Ma'ruf Amin. North Sumatra Diskominfo Acting Chairman (Pj) of the North Sumatra TP-PKK Dessy Hassanudin said the award was given because the North Sumatra TP PKK was considered successful in implementing the Indonesian Family program healthy without drugs. Dessy also admitted that she was very grateful that North Sumatra received this award during the flagship event of the 52nd HKG PKK. “We are grateful to receive this award, I hope that in the future we will be even better. “Even though we did not win the PKK Cadre Jamboree competition, receiving this award makes me happy,” he said. he declared after attending the HKG flagship event. Despite this, he said, there was a vlogging champion from North Sumatra. First, the Pokja II Home Business 2024 Vlog Competition in the Executive category of the PKK won 1st place, and the Pokja III 2024 Healthy Eating Vlog Competition from their own backyard in the PKK. The Executive category won 2nd place. Apart from this, he said, there was a participant from Humbangha Corner who managed to get a bicycle from the First Lady because he could answer the questions asked. “Ms. Sihite responded very well, Ms. Iriana’s question was answered immediately, without delay,” he said. On stage, the First Lady and the Vice President's wife wished them a happy PKK Unity Movement Day 2024. In addition, the First Lady distributed several bicycles to the participants present, provided that they could answer his questions. Meanwhile, the General Chairman of the TP PKK, Tri Tito Karnavian, felt proud of the presence of the First Lady and the Vice President, who are the protectors of the PKK. He reported that the participants who attended Solo came from 38 provinces in Indonesia. “For all the participants, there were 8,083 people present, I am very grateful to the district head, who brought PKK cadres from their respective provinces, districts and cities. Hopefully Solo city will have a positive effect on the participants When you go home, don't forget to bring your souvenirs,” he said. He said the PKK's current activities were helping the government a lot. First, controlling inflation rates, with the chilli planting movement, then improving community skills, then the disaster-resilient family program and the stunting prevention program. Then, Tri Tito Karnavian also thanked the government, which issued a presidential regulation on the PKK, so that the PKK could easily collaborate with the government, both at the center and at the district and city level.**(DISKOMINFO SUMUT )

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infosumut.id/tp-pkk-sumut-mendapat-penghargaan-di-hkg-pkk-tingkat-nasional/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos