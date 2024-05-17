Donald Trump's 'mafia' code confirmed by secret recording (lawyer)





Michael Cohen's secret recording of Donald Trump confirms the former president was speaking in a mafia code, a lawyer said.

Cohen, who previously served as Trump's lawyer, said Thursday during the former president's secret trial that he did not seek Trump's permission to make the recording. He alleged that Trump could be heard talking about paying back cash to a publisher for buying the silence of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with Trump.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in November's presidential election, is the first former president in U.S. history to face trial in a criminal case. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. He has denied having an affair with either the other from women and said the case and other criminal and civil charges against him were politically motivated.

In the recording, Cohen talks about sending “information”, meaning money, to “our friend David”, which he says was a reference to David Pecker, the publisher from the National Enquirer which had purchased McDougal's silence on behalf of Trump.

John J. Perlstein, a veteran Los Angeles trial lawyer, told Newsweek that the recording confirmed Cohen's previous claims that Trump was speaking in a mafia code.

Former President Donald Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 14. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, testified at Trump's secret trial.

“Unless Trump takes the stand to explain this and other recordings, why would the jury, and indeed the general public, not believe Cohen's account of the recording, which is almost comical in its lack of information,” Perlstein said.

“I think this fits well with Cohen's assertion that Trump never wanted to talk about anything and preferred to speak in unclear and uncertain terms, as if he were some kind of leader of the mafia,” he continued, adding, “Less is more” when possible. serve as proof.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's lawyer for comment via email.

In February 2019, Cohen told a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing that Trump spoke like a mob boss on sensitive topics and that Cohen had learned the code.

“He doesn't ask you questions. He doesn't give you orders,” Cohen told the committee. “He speaks in a code, and I understand that code because I’ve been around him for a decade.”

In 2018, Cohen was convicted of charges related to, among other things, illegal campaign contributions and tax fraud. He has become a relentless opponent of Trump, and they have attacked each other on social media since the secret trial began.

Prosecutors said Cohen paid $130,000 to Daniels on Trump's behalf and was later reimbursed. They described the payment as an illegal campaign contribution, saying it was intended to silence Daniels and thereby influence the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen's cross-examination began Tuesday and is expected to resume on May 20.

