Xi Jinping sealed military ties with Putin with a rare embrace amid the invasion of Ukraine and tensions over Taiwan.

Kremlin chief, Chinese leader demonstrated trade, military harmony during two-day visit

President Vladimir V. Putin attended a trade fair in a northeastern Chinese city on Friday and visited a state-backed university famous for its cutting-edge defense research, highlighting how economic and military ties between the countries developed despite, or perhaps because of, pressure from the West.

Putin's visit to Harbin, a Chinese city with a Russian past, is part of a trip intended to show he has powerful friends even as his war against Ukraine (a campaign he is escalating) isolated it from the West. This visit comes after a day of talks between him and the president. Xi Jinping of China which seemed orchestrated to convey not only the strategic alignment of the two powerful and autocratic leaders against the West, but also personal knowledge.

State media showed Putin and Xi without ties after Thursday's formal talks, strolling under willows and drinking tea in a traditional pavilion on the sprawling grounds of Zhongnanhai, Beijing's fortified ruling complex, with only its interpreters. When Xi chased Putin out in the evening, even He gave her a hug, a rare expression of affection from the Chinese leader.

Xi's very deliberate acceptance of Putin in front of the cameras was not only intended to highlight the close political relations between the two countries and their leaders.said Richard McGregor, senior fellow for East Asia at the Lowy Institute in Sydney. There has also been a hint of contempt for Washington, which has pressured Beijing to withdraw support for Moscow. Obviously, this is not going to happen in any substantial way.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a tea ceremony at Zhongnanhai Park in Beijing, China May 16, 2024. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool VA REUTERS

The show of camaraderie was the finishing touch to talks that culminated in a joint statement targeting the United States, which Putin and Xi have accused of trying to suppress their countries. The statement promised that Russia and China will work more closely in critical sectors such as energy, space and the military.

Strengthening security ties between the two nuclear powers is the focus of Putin's visit to Harbin.

Although China and Russia are not formal allies committed to defending each other with military support, their militaries have worked together more closely in recent years. Its air and naval forces have held joint military exercises, notably near Alaska and Taiwan, the de facto independent island claimed by Beijing. On Thursday, both leaders expressed support for their separate claims regarding Taiwan and Ukraine.

And although China has promised not to supply Russia with lethal weapons, it remains the main supplier of components such as semiconductors and machine tools for civilian and military use.

While this is useful, Putin is still seeking access to more sophisticated tools. The Harbin Institute of Technology is best known for its research into rockets, missiles and space technology, expertise from which Russia would greatly benefit as the war in Ukraine has reignited its need for a more robust military-industrial complex . The institute also trained North Korean scientists who worked on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, according to The Wall Street Journall and South Korean media.

Putin's visit to the school is full of symbolism. The 103-year-old institution recently opened a joint campus with the St. Petersburg State University, Putin's alma mater. And in a sort of snub to Washington, the school belongs to the so-called U.S. Entity List, which prevents it from accessing U.S. technology and participating in educational exchanges because of its ties to the Army. popular liberation.

Officials including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng visit an exhibition at the 8th Russian-Chinese EXPO and the 4th Russian-Chinese Forum on Interregional Cooperation in Harbin, China, May 17, 2024. Sputnik/Sergei Bobylyov/Pool va REUTERS

We should worry less about the particular technologies that China might share with Russia from Harbin or elsewhere than about the broader pattern and signal that this visit represents. said Markus Garlauskas, a security expert at the Atlantic Council.

China does not need to receive Putin in Harbin to transfer its technologies to Russia, he added. The fact that this visit took place so openly is a visible and symbolic sign of Beijing's desire to provide directly militarily applicable technology to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

Song Zhongping, a Beijing commentator and former military officer, defended Putin's visit to the institute, highlighting the school's cooperation with Russia in education.

University-level communication between China and Russia is in line with the academic exchanges and national interests of the two countries.Says the song.

Garlauskas said the visit to the Harbin Institute of Technology echoed when Putin hosted Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator, at a Russian spaceport last year, before Pyongyang began supplying ballistic missiles and other munitions for use in Ukraine to Moscow.

What China shares with Russia, Russia could easily change and share with North Korea, Garlauskas said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (second from left, front) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (second from right, front) examine a rocket assembly hangar during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, outside the town of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 km (125 miles) away. ) from the town of Blagoveshchensk in the Amur region of the Russian Far East on September 13, 2023. (Artyom Geodakyan, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo va AP, file)

Not so long ago, it was China that benefited most from access to Russian military technology. Since the 1990s and until its peak in the early 2000s, Beijing was a major buyer of Russian weapons. Sales then began to decline after Moscow became concerned that China was reverse engineering Russian weapons, said Elizabeth Wishnick, a research scientist at the Center for Naval Analysis in Virginia.

It was only about a decade ago that cooperation between the two sides was reestablished, leading to China's acquisition of more Russian technology in jet engines and ground-based missile systems. -air. Yet in a sign that its cooperation with China has limits, Russia is reluctant to share its quiet submarine technology, a feature that makes the ships particularly difficult to detect, Wishnick said.

Putin is also using his visit to Harbin, where he participated in a trade fair, to promote the flow of goods between the countries.

China has given Russia an economic lifeline by purchasing huge quantities of Russian oil to avoid the effects of its financial isolation from the Western world. Additionally, while many foreign brands have also left Russia, Chinese companies have stepped in to fill the void in cars, smartphones and TVs. This contributed to record bilateral trade of $240 billion between China and Russia in 2023, up from $190 billion in 2022, according to Chinese customs data.

Analysts say trade growth is a major concern in both countries, now that Western pressure on Chinese banks to reduce transactions with Russian companies has reportedly led to the first annual decline in trade in more than two years. years in March.

One solution would be to increase the number of transactions settled in local currency rather than dollars to avoid the risk of sanctions. Putin said on Thursday that more than 90% of trade transactions between Russia and China were now settled in rubles or renminbi.

Protecting the financial assets of China's major banks is China's primary interest, said Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at China University. Beijing Renmin University. He said China was trying to reduce its exposure to the dollar beyond Russia, but the scope for doing so was limited.

The New York Times 2024