Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Elections will break all records, India will become a huge power on June 4, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Mumbai: As India's Congress-led opposition bloc says the BJP will fail to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the results would shatter all records and that the India would emerge as a huge power on June 4. day of vote counting. Modi also accused the Congress of having what he described as a Maoist manifesto. I have traveled across the country and I can assure you that the results of this election will break all previous records. India will become a huge power on June 4, Modi said at a mammoth rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar. Before addressing the gathering, he paid homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution and Chaityabhoomi and revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar Swatantrya Rashtriya Smarak near Shivaji Park, decorated a bust of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the spot and invoked late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. . Modi, who is seeking a third term, said: Modi has a track record of 10 years and a road map for the next 25 years. On the other hand, you have the INDIA opposition bloc which has as many candidates for Prime Minister as there are parties in the INDIA alliance. The country will be bankrupt if we stick to the Maoist manifesto of the Congress party. They have their eye on the gold of our temples and the mangalsutras of women. They came up with the idea of ​​a 50% inheritance tax, he reiterated. Modi also lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying he had deviated from Balasaheb's ideology. In this land of Shiv Teertha, the roar of Balasaheb Thackeray and Veer Savarkar had once echoed here, but today their souls would suffer seeing the treacherous Indy Aghadi. These fake Shiv Sena…they have betrayed Bala Saheb, they have betrayed the sacrifices of Shiv Sainiks, he said. For the sake of power, he sided with those who misused the Ram Mandir. For power, he sided with the people who were celebrating after the Mumbai attacks. The Congress which is abusing Veer Savarkar day and night, today it went and sat on its lap, he added. Lashing out at the Congress against Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, who is now the head of the NCP (SP), Modi said: When these people 'stole' the mandate in Maharashtra, they hampered the development work . Bullet train, Mumbai Metro… they have blocked all development works. Modi has an important resolution… Modi has come to return Mumbai's rights. Today, the most modern infrastructure in the world is located in Mumbai. According to Modi, for 60 years, the Congress claimed to eradicate poverty from the country. They talked about poverty eradication in their speeches… In the last 10 years, we (BJP-led NDA) have lifted 25 million people out of poverty. What seemed impossible has become possible! It was the power of your vote that made this achievement possible, he said. These are people so deeply desperate that even the removal of Article 370 seemed impossible. Today, the wall of article 370 which was before our eyes, we buried it in the cemetery. And those who harbor the dream of reviving Article 370 and bringing it back, let them listen attentively…no power in the world can bring back Article 370, he said to thunderous applause . Modi also said that the Congress had put India in trouble. After its independence, India was the sixth largest economy in the world. By 2014, when Congress was ousted and we took over the country, the economy had become the 11th largest economy in the world. » “Since I was allowed to serve, our country has become the 5th largest economy in the world,” he said, adding that in the next few years, he would make the country a Viksit Bharat and the third greater economy. After independence, if the Congress party had been dissolved on the advice of Gandhi ji, India would have been five decades ahead. Congressification of all systems of the country after independence destroyed five decades of the country, he said. Published May 17, 2024, 5:04 p.m. EAST

