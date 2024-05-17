Ivory Tower: exclusive access to the conservative WhatsApp group on immigration

KeeganSoS: I'll tell you honestly, I would love…I would love for us to beat them.

CleverlyHomeOff: The polls say we are unlikely to win against Labor.

KeeganSoS: Work? I am talking about the Migration Advisory Committee.

CleverlyHomeOff: I am considering the government's response.

JennifervskGoHomeNow: I'll tell you the answer I would give them.

CleverlyHomeOff: This is a party WhatsApp group for discussing all shades of opinion on immigration, so your contribution is welcome.

JennifervskGoHomeNow: I would give you the same answer.

O'Brien4Rwanda: We should send them all home.

CleverlyHomeOff: Committee members? I think they are at home.

O'Brien4Rwanda: No, students.

KeeganSoS: I think some of them live at home too – we call them commuters, or something like that.

Foreign LordDave: Can you get to Oxford?

ShappsMoD: There are trains now and of all kinds, I think.

Foreign LordDave: I didn't know that was an option in my time, I could have played a lot more tennis at home instead of taking exams.

KeeganSoS: They mainly go to universities at reduced rates.

Foreign LordDave: Like Cambridge?

JennifervskGoHomeNow: I cannot commute from Rwanda.

CleverlyHomeOff: This has been observed carefully, but I don't think anyone is suggesting that international students should be sent to Rwanda.

Suella4Leader2026: Is not it ? Can I be the first to start?

JennifervskGoHomeNow: There are ready-made residences there that they can move into. I saw them in a newspaper.

KeeganSoS: I think it was a detention center.

O'Brien4Rwanda: It needs to be a deterrent rather than a holiday.

KeeganSoS: Have you ever visited a university residence in the UK? It's not all about pool rooms and fine dining.

Foreign LordDave: I remember having to go to a laundromat with Toby Young and Boris Johnson, it was a big deterrent.

CleverlyHomeOff: You don't mean detergent?

Foreign LordDave: I've never been able to get grass stains out of my white tennis shoes.

JennifervskGoHomeNow: It’s whitewashing!

Foreign LordDave: I think it was a boil wash.

JennifervskGoHomeNow: No, the MAC.

Foreign LordDave: I wrote my memoir on a Mac, I wouldn't trade it for a PC.

Suella4Leader2026: Typical PC bias of the Foreign Office.

Foreign LordDave: Wait, just because I introduced equal marriage doesn't mean I woke up.

McVey or the highway: Is not it ?

Foreign LordDave: Attending a gay or lesbian wedding does not make you a member of the wokerati. The last time I went we were all given rainbow lanyards.

KeeganSoS: Sure it wasn't a visit to the DfE?

McVey or the highway: I ban rainbows from government buildings.

Suella4Leader2026: It's just common sense.

Chancellor Hunt: Does this include the Treasury?

McVey or the highway: Especially the Treasury.

Chancellor Hunt: But I had heard that there was a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow. Everything is worth trying.

Foreign LordDave: Marriage equality is literally the only thing conservatives have done in the last 14 years that pleases everyone.

O'Brien4Rwanda: In fact, this attracts too many foreign students.

Foreign LordDave: To marry?

KeeganSoS: Well, they are no longer allowed to bring their spouse and children.

CleverlyHomeOff: So, let me be clear: are we banning rainbow lanyards because too many students are coming to the UK for same-sex weddings?

McVey or the highway: It's common sense.

CleverlyHomeOff: It's bigamy.

McVey or the highway: Well, it's important to me too.

O'Brien4Rwanda: I think I read that in the MAC report.

CleverlyHomeOff: Do you really?

O'Brien4Rwanda: Wait a minute, I'll post the quote.

Suella4Leader2026: Yes, and then they claim it's their human right and we can't put them on a plane to Rwanda.

CleverlyHomeOff: Once again, no one is thinking of sending students to Rwanda.

Foreign LordDave: Not even for a gap year?

KeeganSoS: I think you can follow the Turing program.

Foreign LordDave: To do what?

KeeganSoS: To help refugees, I think.

JennifervskGoHomeNow: But we haven't sent any yet.

KeeganSoS: No, those we take from there.

JennifervskGoHomeNow: It is a safe country.

Suella4Leader2026: Unlike England, this region is full of prohibited areas.

CleverlyHomeOff: Why do all the international students want to come here then?

McVey or the highway: Rainbow cords?

O'Brien4Rwanda: Here it is, page 34 of the MAC report: “Evidence that the graduate pathway visa is being used for people to extend their stay by entering into legal marriages. ” I told you that.

KeeganSoS: Page 34? The full quote actually says: “There is no evidence that the graduate visa is used to extend the length of stay by entering into legal marriages. »

O'Brien4Rwanda: This is the kind of selective reading you expect from the woke education blob.

KeeganSoS: He's not awake to read the whole sentence.

McVey or the highway: Is not it ?

JennifervskGoHomeNow: British education should be about more than reading.

KeeganSoS: Is not it ?

Foreign LordDave: Mine wasn't. Too busy playing tennis.

JennifervskGoHomeNow: It should be about the history of our island and the British values ​​we have spread around the world.

Foreign LordDave: Like an equal marriage.

DonelanSci: You would never have caught Alan Turing wearing a rainbow lanyard.

CleverlyHomeOff: Are you sure?

DonelanSci: They say he was the father of computing, but I don't know much about his wife.

CleverlyHomeOff: Haven't you watched the movie with Benedict Cumberbatch?

KeeganSoS: I would marry him.

McVey or the highway: I woke up virtue signaling.

KeeganSoS: I just wanted to say that he was as handsome as Sherlock Holmes.

McVey or the highway: I meant he's a woke, virtue-signalling guy.

Chancellor Hunt: He is surely the kind of British hero he should be teaching in schools.

CleverlyHomeOff: He's not a real person.

Chancellor Hunt: Benedict Cumberbatch? Is he one of these AI?

CleverlyHomeOff: Look, do we need to stop obsessing about this?

KeeganSoS: I'm not obsessed, I just think it's beautiful.

CleverlyHomeOff: No, I'm talking about international students. We need a unified response to the overwhelming evidence and very clear direction from the MAC report.

JennifervskGoHomeNow: I agree, send them all home.

O'Brien4Rwanda: Stop the students.

Suella4Leader2026: Especially those in tents.

DonelanSci: My mother says that when I was a student, I was always in tents.

KeeganSoS: She said you were always intense, darling.

McVey or the highway: The common sense position would be that UK students should be the priority at UK universities.

Suella4Leader2026: Yes, too many British students are mistreated.

Chancellor Hunt: I know, course funding hasn't increased in years and some universities are really struggling.

Suella4Leader2026: There should be no taxpayer bailout. Let them diversify their business model.

Chancellor Hunt: How to welcome more foreign students?

McVey or the highway: No, definitely not that.

DonelanSci: I can not believe it. I've been reading about Turing and I'm absolutely shocked by what I found out.

CleverlyHomeOff: Now the penny is dropping.

DonelanSci: Apparently the Turing program funds foreign travel, thereby turning them into foreign students. No wonder so many are trying to come back.

O'Brien4Rwanda: The graduate route is a route to employment. A university education should not be about landing a job at the end. British universities should be all about education.

KeeganSoS: Wait a minute, I'm really confused now.

JennifervskGoHomeNow: They should focus only on UK students.

KeeganSoS: Who we tell it to, it all depends on the job you get after your course.

CleverlyHomeOff: So, for students in the same major, foreigners are told they shouldn't worry about a job, and Brits are told they should worry to the point of immobility?

McVey or the highway: This seems like common sense.

CleverlyHomeOff: It's stupid.

Rishi PM: Hello team, I have been following your contributions closely. I think I found a solution.

KeeganSoS: Call elections?

Rishi PM: By making the most of all your ideas, we will stop international students attending UK universities. Instead, we will send them to Rwanda for education abroad through franchised degrees.

KeeganSoS: But the Rwandan project costs £1.8 million per capita. A degree in England costs £9,250 per year.

Rishi PM: Exactly, even if we pay for the flights, we will get something in return.

KeeganSoS: And what about our universities which will be empty?

Rishi PM: They can house everyone who arrives on small boats that the courts won't allow us to deport. There should be enough space in university residences.

CleverlyHomeOff: But housing asylum seekers is much more expensive than housing students.

Rishi PM: Exactly, solving the university funding crisis in one fell swoop.

KeeganSoS: By sending all the students to Rwanda and using our universities as immigration detention centers?

McVey or the highway: This seems like common sense.

JennifervskGoHomeNow: Work for me.

KeeganSoS: Should what happened to universities be all about education?

O'Brien4Rwanda: At the end of the day, these are businesses.

Rishi PM: And there you have it @CleverlyHomeOff, a consistent policy that we can all agree on and that everyone will like.

CleverlyHomeOff: Please just call an election.

