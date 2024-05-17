President Jokowi welcomes Australian Governor-General's state visit to Bogor Palace





President Joko Widodo welcomed the state visit of Australian Governor-General David Hurley to the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java Province on Friday, May 17, 2024. The visit was in response to President Jokowi's visit to Australia on July 4, 2023 and marked a milestone. in bilateral relations between the two countries. Arriving at Bogor Palace around 09:00 WIB, the Australian Governor General's arrival was accompanied by Indonesian troops, horsemen and the musical corps of the Presidential Security Forces (Paspampres). President Jokowi then greeted the Governor-General of Australia when he got out of the car and immediately shook his hand. The two men then took part in a series of state welcoming ceremonies with the playing of the two countries' national songs, the sounding of 21 cannons and an inspection of the troops. The two leaders then watched the parade of the guard of honor pass before them. After that, the two leaders introduced the delegations of each country present. On the Indonesian side, President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of State Pratikno, Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Siswo Pramono and Director of Pacific and Oceania of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Adi Dzulfuat. Meanwhile, Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams, Secretary to the Governor-General of Australia Paul Singer, Australian Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia Gita Kamath and Australian Defense Attaché in Jakarta, Brigadier Matthew Campbell, accompanied the Governor General of Australia. After introducing each delegation, President Jokowi then invited Governor General Hurley to take a group photo and sign the state guestbook in the Teratai Hall. After that, they both went to the veranda behind the Bogor Palace to chat for a while, and then planted ironwood trees (Eusideroxylon zwageri) together. After that, President Jokowi invited Governor General Hurley to visit the Bogor Botanical Gardens. President Jokowi was seen driving a golf cart with Governor General Hurley sitting next to him. Throughout the trip, the two leaders appeared to have a warm conversation. After visiting the Bogor Botanical Gardens, President Jokowi and Governor General Hurley returned to the Bogor Palace and had a one-on-one conversation on the back veranda. The series of state welcome events concluded with a state luncheon at the Garuda Hall. This visit is not just a formal meeting between the two leaders, but rather demonstrates the close friendly relations between Indonesia and Australia. (BPMI Setpres)

